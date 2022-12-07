Ex-Channel Nine star Cameron Williams to sell bush retreat where he allegedly assaulted his wife

TV star Cameron Williams is selling the rural shelter where he allegedly assaulted his estranged wife during a drinking altercation last month.

The former Channel Nine sports presenter has put the spectacular property in NSW Hunter Valley up for auction, with a guide price of $1.3 million.

As the house and land went up for sale, Williams was seen Tuesday afternoon in front of the $5.4 million home he shared with Russo in Coogee, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Williams was dressed casually in an oversized Ralph Lauren polo shirt and jeans when he got into an SUV to head to school.

He and Ms Russo are reportedly divorcing and Daily Mail Australia understands they have been selling off assets, including their Howes Valley country stash, known as Wareng, which they bought for $850,000 in 2018.

The couple operated the 40-acre property, about 30 miles southwest of Singleton, as a $528-a-night Airbnb and sold grapes from their vineyard to Hunter Valley winemakers.

Police were called to Werang in the early hours of Sunday November 20 after Williams allegedly grabbed Ms Russo’s arm during an argument.

The couple had spent the day before with two old friends at a work bee and started drinking after knocking over tools.

Police will allege that there was a dispute between Williams and Ms Russo on Saturday night that her friends did not witness but overheard from another room.

One of the friends called Triple Zero and police came to the address shortly after 1 am.

Williams was dressed casually in an oversized Ralph Lauren polo shirt and jeans as he hopped into an SUV to pick up school Tuesday afternoon (above).

Williams was charged at the Cessnock Police Station with common assault and assault causing actual bodily harm. The police also took out a provisional warrant for violence apprehended against him.

As part of the AVO, Williams must not be near or in the company of Ms. Russo for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or using illicit drugs.

Court documents reveal that there is no history of violence between the couple.

Williams’ attorney, Paul McGirr, described his client as a loving family man who was “extremely embarrassed by all of this.”

“At this stage there’s a lot more to the story, we’ll enter a plea of ​​not guilty, get an evidence report and then go from there,” McGirr said.

Williams’ bail conditions state that he must reside in his sprawling beachside home in Coogee, which was withdrawn from an auction scheduled for November 28.

The four-bedroom home features ocean views from two levels, a large outdoor entertaining area, a wine cellar, and is only 500m from Coogee Beach.

Williams, 59, and Russo, 47, bought the property for $1.75 million in 2007.

Potential buyers of the ‘seaside retreat’ had been told that the owners were planning to move to Queensland.

Williams, who featured the sport for Today and Nine News, is originally from Emerald in the Midwest region west of Rockhampton.

He pleaded not guilty to the alleged assault during a brief appearance in Singleton Local Court on November 24.

The police prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Ireland, had described Williams as a “well-known media personality” when he was not opposing bail.

“He resides in Sydney and has dependent children,” Sergeant Ireland told the court.

He has no criminal record. It is highly unlikely that a custodial sentence will be imposed if the accused person is convicted of the offence.’

Sgt Ireland said the alleged crimes were “at the lower end of the severity spectrum”.

The alleged altercation in Howes Valley came months after the high-profile newscaster resigned from Channel Nine citing “health reasons”.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from Nine,” Williams wrote to colleagues in March.

‘Leaving the best News team is difficult and being part of that team is an honor.

“But I have struggled for years with increasingly poor health and I want to address that now for the sake of a bigger team, my family.”

Williams will return to Singleton Local Court for a hearing on January 20.