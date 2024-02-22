Thursday, February 22, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Australia Ex-Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird goes missing as police swoop in on home and declare it a crime scene: TV host’s boyfriend Luke Davies is also missing
Australia

Ex-Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird goes missing as police swoop in on home and declare it a crime scene: TV host’s boyfriend Luke Davies is also missing

by Elijah
written by Elijah 0 comment
Former Ten red carpet reporter Jesse Baird and her Qantas flight attendant boyfriend Luke Davies (pictured) have been reported missing from their Paddington home in Sydney's east.
  • TV presenter and her boyfriend have disappeared
  • Large pools of blood are said to have been found in his home.

By Tita Smith for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 21:14 EST, February 21, 2024 | Updated: 21:41 EST, February 21, 2024

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A desperate search is underway to find a former Channel Ten TV presenter and his partner as police declare their home a crime scene.

Former Ten red carpet reporter Jesse Baird and her Qantas flight attendant boyfriend Luke Davies have been reported missing from their Paddington home in Sydney’s east.

Baird was last seen on Monday night, while Davies was reported missing by his family on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph reported that a “large amount of blood” is believed to have been found in the couple’s home.

Former Ten red carpet reporter Jesse Baird and her Qantas flight attendant boyfriend Luke Davies (pictured) have been reported missing from their Paddington home in Sydney's east.

Former Ten red carpet reporter Jesse Baird and her Qantas flight attendant boyfriend Luke Davies (pictured) have been reported missing from their Paddington home in Sydney’s east.

Jesse Baird (pictured) was last seen on Monday night, while Davies was reported missing by his family on Tuesday.

Jesse Baird (pictured) was last seen on Monday night, while Davies was reported missing by his family on Tuesday.

Jesse Baird (pictured) was last seen on Monday night, while Davies was reported missing by his family on Tuesday.

Detectives are said to be searching for Mr Baird to find out if he can shed more light on where his partner could be.

But all attempts to locate them both have been unsuccessful and police now fear the disappearance may be suspicious.

Davies last updated his social media five days ago with a series of Instagram photos of himself in the mountains around Vancouver in Canada.

Three days ago, Baird posted photos of the two of them together when they attended Pink’s concert in Sydney two weeks ago.

Baird resigned from his producer/host role at Studio Ten in January after three years on the show until the network fired him.

Detectives are said to be searching for Jesse Baird (centre) to find out if he can shed more light on where his partner could be.

Detectives are said to be searching for Jesse Baird (centre) to find out if he can shed more light on where his partner could be.

Detectives are said to be searching for Jesse Baird (centre) to find out if he can shed more light on where his partner could be.

More to come.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

David Stemler death: Shocking twist as pregnant woman is charged with shooting...

Antoinette Lattouf: Controversial presenter suing the ABC after she was sacked for...

Travis Kelce admires view from his lavish Sydney hotel room after touching...

Taylor Swift column by The Saturday Paper’s Santilla Chingaipe sparks uproar: Columnist...

Missouri mom accused of baking her newborn baby to death in oven...

Biden says climate change is a bigger threat to humanity than an...

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com