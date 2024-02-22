Ex-Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird goes missing as police swoop in on home and declare it a crime scene: TV host’s boyfriend Luke Davies is also missing

<!–

A desperate search is underway to find a former Channel Ten TV presenter and his partner as police declare their home a crime scene.

Former Ten red carpet reporter Jesse Baird and her Qantas flight attendant boyfriend Luke Davies have been reported missing from their Paddington home in Sydney’s east.

Baird was last seen on Monday night, while Davies was reported missing by his family on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph reported that a “large amount of blood” is believed to have been found in the couple’s home.

Detectives are said to be searching for Mr Baird to find out if he can shed more light on where his partner could be.

But all attempts to locate them both have been unsuccessful and police now fear the disappearance may be suspicious.

Davies last updated his social media five days ago with a series of Instagram photos of himself in the mountains around Vancouver in Canada.

Three days ago, Baird posted photos of the two of them together when they attended Pink’s concert in Sydney two weeks ago.

Baird resigned from his producer/host role at Studio Ten in January after three years on the show until the network fired him.

More to come.