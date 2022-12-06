Ex-Cameroon footballer Eto’o attacks man after World Cup match

Footage has emerged showing the current Cameroonian FA chief and former footballer beating a man with his knee.

Former Cameroon, Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Samuel Eto’o has been filmed attacking a man outside Stadium 974 in Doha, the capital of Qatar, after Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea.

Video footage shows Eto’o smiling and posing for photos with fans outside the stadium on Monday night before being approached by a man who is filming him and appears to be saying something to Eto’o, who is also an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

A heated argument then ensues and the former footballer is restrained while trying to confront the man.

The man continues to film the former Cameroon international, but leaves as Eto’o continues to confront him.

[VIDEO] Samuel Eto’o golpea peligrosamente a una persona al final del partido between Brazil and Korea https://t.co/smWcShJBYE pic.twitter.com/aXacvIHIdM — La Opinion (@LaOpinionLA) December 6, 2022

Another person, appearing to be part of Eto’o’s entourage, then wrestles the man’s camera, who bends over to pick him up after falling to the ground.

At this point, Eto’o breaks away from a group of people restraining him and takes a big step before appearing to kneel the man in his face, sending him sprawling to the ground. Two men quickly pull Eto’o back.

The attacked man was able to get to his feet and did not appear seriously injured.

A video has since surfaced, posted by Algerian YouTuber Said Mamouni, claiming to have been the victim of the attack. Mamouni is wearing the same clothes as in the first video and claims to be at a police station in Doha where he reports the crime.

He shows the camera broken and tells his viewers that Eto’o had hit him on the chest, chin and jaw.

Mamouni claims he asked Eto’o if he bribed Gambian referee Bakary Papa Gassama, who oversaw a controversial match between Algeria and Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations earlier this year. He said this comment angered Eto’o, who then attacked him.

Al Jazeera was unable to verify that it was Mamouni that was attacked.

Four-time African Player of the Year, Eto’o is the second most capped player in Cameroon’s history after Rigobert Song, the current manager of the national team.

Eto’o also enjoyed an illustrious club career, winning the Champions League four times with three different teams.