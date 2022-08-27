Ex-Bush Senior Advisor says Secret Service could be the mole in Mar-a-Lago who reported Trump

Former senior adviser and deputy chief of staff to President George W. Bush suggested that a member of the Secret Service could be the mole in the Mar-a-Lago raid Trump accused of holding top-secret documents because they “have the responsibility to report a crime’ .’

Karl Rove, 71, theorized that a Secret Service member betrayed the former president because they are “sworn law enforcement officers” and had a responsibility to report if they saw the material Trump’s lawyers claimed was not there.

“The Secret Service – and this is my personal suspicion, I have no information other than the Secret Service out there – they have no legal responsibility for classified material, but they are sworn federal law officers, they are law enforcement officers. And they have a responsibility to report a crime,” he told Fox News.

“Especially after a letter was sent from one of the president’s lawyers saying, ‘We have no more classified material.’

He also claimed that the National Archives, which deals with classified material, was likely already suspicious when Trump claimed to have no classified documents, because the Archives would be able to see which documents were accounted for and which were missing.

Rove was Deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush (pictured together) and also a Trump campaign aide. He became critical of Trump after the January 6 uprising

“If someone sent a letter saying we don’t have any classified material, and someone from the Secret Service said, ‘I still saw classified material in the walls of Mar-a-Lago’ and had the responsibility to send it through the chain of command… They would have someone who essentially said “You have been misled, whether it was a deliberate lie or a lie based on ignorance, someone told you there is no more classified material here – there’s classified material here,” he told Fox News.

Rove said he couldn’t understand why Trump would “hold these materials when he had no legal authority to do so under the Presidential Records Act is beyond me.”

“The Presidential Records Act is clear,” he said. “A president has no right to leave the White House and choose which documents to take with him.

“He can ask for copies, but they belong to the American people, and since 1978 no president has left sorting and choosing his own documents.”

The National Archives first contacted Trump about the documents in May 2021. Trump’s legal team replied that they had 12 boxes that would be removed later that year.

However, when the agency came to collect them, they left with a total of 15 boxes. The boxes contained “184 unique classified documents,” including 25 that were marked top secret, the affidavit said.

The Justice Department released a heavily redacted affidavit on Friday showing the government’s justifications for the August raid on Mar-a-Lago. The affidavit gives an accurate account of the extent of the classified or classified information that was stored in the private club for more than a year.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided on Aug. 8 and authorities found 15 boxes of documents containing 184 files, 25 of which were marked top secret

The affidavit details the classification marks officers saw after a lengthy letter battle with Trump’s lawyers to gain access to the 15 boxes of material.

A ‘preliminary triage’ revealed that officers saw documents marked ‘HCS, FISA, ORCON, NORORN and SI’. Each abbreviation refers to a different kind of information that the government wants to protect in some way.

The affidavit also shows that “handwritten notes” from the president himself were included in the material.

“President Trump has said several times that all they had to do was ask. Well, I feel like they were asking for a year and a half,” the former Trump campaign aide told Fox.

Rove, who has been criticized for Trump after the January 6 uprising, also said the affidavit did not clarify how many times the administration had asked the former president to return the documents.

“So, you know, maybe we should ask the government, how many times have you asked for the material to be returned and President Trump has said several times, ‘All they had to do was ask.'”

Earlier this week, Trump said he plans to file a legal motion in response to the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago in early August, in which he alleged his Fourth Amendment rights had been violated. The Fourth Amendment states that a search of a person’s home is only legal if there is a reasonable reason for it.

In a series of posts on Truth Social Friday, the former president condemned the break-in at his Florida home after police seized boxes of classified files he allegedly took after leaving office.

“Never in the history of our country has there been a time when law enforcement officers have been so viciously and violently involved in the life and times of politics in our nation,” Trump wrote.

The president made the announcement on Truth Social, calling the raid a ‘witch hunt’

“There will be a major motion shortly regarding the Fourth Amendment regarding the illegal burglary of my home, Mar-a-Lago, just before the ever-important midterm elections.

“My rights, along with the rights of all Americans, have been violated at a level rarely seen before in our country,” he added.

It is the latest in Trump’s battle with the FBI as former running mate Mike Pence said he had not removed any classified material after serving as vice president.

Two sources familiar with the case told CBS News’ Robert Costa that Trump’s motion will be filed in the coming days and will seek the appointment of a “special master” to investigate the evidence collected by the FBI on Aug. 8. assess and return.