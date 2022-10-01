Ex-Bucs receiver Antonio Brown is filmed sticking his butt in woman’s face and brandishing his penis

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was seen sticking his butt in a woman’s face and brandishing his penis in a Dubai pool.

Newly released footage from Brown’s trip to the Armani Hotel Dubai on May 14 shows the troubled former football star shoving his bare butt into the stunned face of a woman, who tries to escape.

Witnesses told the New York Post that while others goaded Brown into continuing to push his butt towards her, he then snatched a bandana from another swimmer and tried to tie it around the woman.

He proceeded to pick her up and throw her into the pool, with a bystander joking that “it’s being done by the submarine.”

Another man responded: ‘He’s giving him the long board.’

Brown then showed his penis to the woman and asked, ‘Do you want it?’

Brown (pictured on the same trip) was seen repeatedly showing the woman and grabbing her in the pool, asking, ‘Do you want it?’ while he showed his private parts

The former NFL star turned aspiring rapper was in Dubai with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for an exhibition boxing match (above). A hotel staff member said several people complained that Brown allegedly broke laws in the strict United Arab Emirates.

It’s the latest in a series of controversies that led the former Buccaneer (on the left, alongside Tom Brady) to leave the NFL and start a career as a rapper.

Two witnesses told the Post that Brown continued to flash his private parts to the woman multiple times and said multiple people complained to hotel staff about his actions.

Hotel representatives declined to comment on the incident.

A staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the outlet that other guests had complained that Brown flouted the UAE dress code by flaunting his bare chest inside the hotel.

The Middle Eastern nation follows Sharia law and has a strict set of moral codes that could have landed Brown in serious trouble.

Other complaints also accused Brown of smoking marijuana in his room, which is a criminal offense in the country.

All of the hotel incidents occurred during Brown’s visit to Dubai with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for an exhibition boxing match.

It’s the latest in a long series of shocking behaviors that have resulted in Brown leaving the NFL amid controversy and turning to rap music.

Brown, pictured posing on a bridge in Dubai, could have faced dire consequences from the United Arab Emirates, which follows Sharia law.

The troubled Pro Bowler shocked NFL fans across the country when he had a public meltdown in the middle of a game in January.

As the Bucs played the Jets at MetLife Stadium, Brown took the field shirtless after an apparent dispute with the coaches over whether he was healthy enough to play.

Brown claimed his outburst was fueled by “dangerous painkillers” that the Buccaneers’ medical staff gave him for his ankle injury.

He was suspended days later, and Buccaneers officials said he refused help because of his mental health.

While the incident ultimately left Brown off the team and floating around as a free agent before announcing he was leaving the NFL, controversy had followed him long before that.

NFL star Antonio Brown claims he was suffering from a serious ankle injury and had been injected with a dangerous painkiller by Tampa Bay Buccaneers medical staff shortly before he walked off the field in January.

Brown seen before (left) and during (right) his outburst, he was suspended days later, and Buccaneers officials said he refused help because of his mental health.

A NJ State Police trooper in the background watches as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown throws his gloves into the stands in his infamous sendoff.

In 2020, former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit against Brown, accusing him of sexually assaulting her.

While the lawsuit was settled out of court, Brown was suspended for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

That same year, Brown faced robbery and assault charges in Florida for attacking a trucker delivering belongings from California after being traded by the Oakland Raiders.

Brown was ordered to serve two years of probation, which included taking anger management courses.