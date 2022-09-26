An obsessive ex-boyfriend is ordered to pay his former lover £100 in damages for causing her ‘distress’ after he repeatedly deposited money into her online bank account using abusive messages as a payment reference.

Jack Roach, 29, made 41 different payments into 24-year-old Rachel Thomas-Tear’s Monzo account when she blocked him on social media following the collapse of their three-month romance.

During his bizarre outburst, Roach’s abusive messages in the payee’s reference box about transactions included “unblock me to talk,” “scruffy s**g,” and “little bum, no wonder you ain’t got nobody.”

Mother-of-one Miss Thomas-Tear, of Little Sutton in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, said she no longer goes outside for fear of bumping into Roach, can’t take her son to the park and spends the night not sleeping because of the worry.

It is unknown how much Roach paid in total, but the victim reported him to the police, claiming that her ex also left unwanted candles and flowers outside her door and set up fake Snapchat accounts to haunt her.

At Warrington Magistrates Court, indentured worker Roach, also of Little Sutton, admitted to stalking and was also given a two-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his ex or approaching her address.

Jack Roach, 29, made 41 different payments on 24-year-old ex-lover Rachel Thomas-Tear’s Monzo account

Miss Thomas-Tear, from Little Sutton in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, is said to find abusive messages in the payment reference box

In a statement, Miss Thomas-Tear said: “While I hoped we could remain friends, it was not possible because of his change of emotions. Sometimes he was nice, and sometimes he wasn’t nice.

“I was constantly getting phone calls and texts. I blocked him hoping he wouldn’t contact me again but instead he sent money to my Monzo account and would leave messages.

“He called numbers that said ‘No Caller ID’ when I got some calls from my doctor about hospital appointments. They were always from a private number.

“Before all of this I was a happy outgoing person, but this has touched me so much that I can’t trust people anymore. I don’t go out for fear of bumping into him.’

The victim said she changed her cell phone, which involved informing her doctor and health visitors about her new phone number.

Mother-of-one Miss Thomas-Tear said she no longer goes out for fear of bumping into Roach

‘I’m saving for a camera doorbell. I live in fear every day. I don’t sleep very well because I’m constantly worried, especially when I hear a noise at night.

“When I go out, I’m constantly looking over my shoulder. It also affects my son. I should be able to take him to the park, but I can’t.

‘I don’t visit my family much because they live in the same neighborhood as the defendant. It has influenced me a lot, because they are the only support I have.”

Roach claimed he had tried to rekindle their relationship when she told him she was pregnant.

Laura Simpson’s prosecution said: “They are ex-partners and their relationship ended in January of this year. The victim reported harassment and stalking in February, but during the police investigation, the defendant violated his bail conditions and in May this year he was still harassing her.

“The victim had blocked the defendant on everything to prevent him from contacting her, but she received numerous calls from blocked numbers, some of which she answered and it was the defendant.

“She also received 41 bank transfers with a number of messages, for example, ‘Unblock me to talk’, ‘Dirty little s**g’, ‘Little bum, no wonder you ain’t got nobody.’

Roach, also of Little Sutton, admitted to stalking and was also given a two-year restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his ex or approaching her address

‘She was approached at her address by the defendant asking where she was going and wanted to spend time with her son. He left a candle on her doorstep.

He admits that he called the victim several times on an unlisted number, says she was pregnant and that he accepted bank transfers in an attempt to contact her.

He also agreed that he would use insulting and derogatory terms if she did not respond. He accepted that he went to the victim’s property on February 10 to return the belongings to her son. He also took flowers and other things to her property to cheer her up.

“He said he did that in case the relationship could be renewed.”

To extenuate, Roach’s attorney Mike Gray said additional allegations that he created fake social media accounts to send messages to his victim were dismissed. He had also denied making as many phone calls as alleged.

“Before all this I was a happy outgoing person, but this has affected me so much that I can’t trust people anymore,” the victim said.

Roach must pay his ex-lover £100 in damages for causing her ‘distress’

“What we have is a young man of 29 and his first time in court for an offense like this,” Mr Gray said.

“The crime is stalking without violence and not stalking with fear of violence is more serious. That’s not to downplay the seriousness of this crime.’

“He accepts that the relationship is over, ended — he’s been in a relationship before. He acknowledges that he should no longer interfere with the complainant and that is exactly his intention.’

Roach also confessed to unrelated cannabis possession offenses and was fined £50 plus £495 in costs and a victim allowance.

Magistrates further sentenced him to 12 months community service with 135 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activity at the probation service.

JP Alf Bean told Roach: ‘It’s kind of disappointing that someone your age has now wiped out their writing book by going to court and getting yourself a criminal record.

‘We really hope you take the community order as a beneficial lesson and that you don’t end up in court again. I appreciate that you have moved on and that you have not visited her since May. Get your fine paid, do your unpaid work and leave this behind.’