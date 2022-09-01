Ex-boyfriend of lottery winner, 40, who scooped £10,000-a-month jackpot fears she’ll take DOGS away

An engineer who was dumped by his girlfriend after winning the lottery has said he now fears she will take his beloved dogs from him too.

Laura Hoyle abandoned her lover Kirk Stevens when she made £10,000 a month for the next 30 years and moved alone into their £500,000 dream home.

Miss Hoyle, 40, was seen yesterday taking the former couple’s two cocker spaniels, Teddy and Barney, for a walk near her new home in Linby, Nottinghamshire, before handing them over to Kirk – as part of a joint custody arrangement.

But Mr. Stevens says he’s worried she’ll fight him for custody of the dogs.

“The only communication we have now is about the dogs,” he said. “We own them both and spend time with them. I may not have lottery money, but at least I still have the boys.

“These dogs mean the world to me, and for now we share them together. We’ve had them for over three years.

‘I hope she never takes them from me, I couldn’t bear that. It hurts to lose the money we won together, but it would hurt even more to lose the dogs.”

Last week, Mr Stevens shared how he and Ms Hoyle had won the jackpot in the National Lottery’s Set For Life draw in March of last year – a total of £3.6 million over 30 years.

Mr Stevens said he met Miss Hoyle through a friend in 2018 and she then moved into his three-bedroom house in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire.

What is set for life? Set For Life is a draw based game of the National Lottery. You pick five main numbers from 1 to 47 and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10 for a chance to win fixed prizes. The top prize is £10,000 per month for 30 years and the second prize is £10,000 per month for one year. Players can also win £5 for matching two main numbers. The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.

After the life-changing win, Mr Stevens said he let Miss Hoyle live with him rent-free in his £240,000 three-bedroom house and they celebrated with a trip to Disneyland Paris.

She quit her job as a Hermes driver and they planned to start a ghost hunting business together – a shared passion of theirs.

But ten weeks ago she decided to leave him.

She left his house and moved into the dream five-bedroom house in the pretty village of Linby that they had chosen together.

Ironically, Mr. Stevens says he even helped his ex move into the new house they say they chose together and has never set foot in it since she dumped him for a luxurious life without him.

He said, ‘I couldn’t let her stay when she said she didn’t want me, so I helped her move to help her.

“She took the bed out of the guest room, closets and some furniture she’d bought and all her clothes.

“She got a moving van and I helped her get her stuff out. It had been about 10 weeks and she immediately moved into the new house, which should have been ours together.

The couple said they planned to start a ghost hunting business with their cash prize – they had spent much of their time together making YouTube videos about ghost hunting

Mr Stevens helped his former partner move out of his home into the luxurious red brick house he thought they would share, where she now resides alone. He said he is completely cut off from the jackpot money

Mr Stevens admitted their relationship was “not perfect” before the split. “There were a few issues towards the end, but that’s the way it goes,” he said. “But the house makes me feel lousy, why wouldn’t you?”

He feels he should get a share of the winnings – but although both names were on the novelty publicity check, the ticket was bought with Miss Hoyle’s account and she claimed the prize.

A Camelot spokesperson who, despite both names on the big check used for publicity, all lottery winnings are paid out to one person, even in a syndicate, and in this case the winning account was Laura’s.