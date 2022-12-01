Ex-border guards and victims have urged Congress to not pass amnesty on migrants

<!–

A coalition of anti-immigration groups wrote to congressional leaders Thursday urging them not to use the lame-duck session to pass legislation granting amnesty to undocumented immigrants.

The Democrats will lose control of the House within weeks.

And they’re racing to see if they can strike a deal to let young immigrants known as “Dreamers” stay in the country.

That prompted a coalition of aggressive immigration groups and former Trump administration officials to warn Congress that any moves would run counter to public opinion.

“While power in one chamber is about to change hands, several media outlets are reporting that efforts will be made in the coming weeks to push through harmful immigration legislation, such as a mass amnesty and increased immigration through Congress,” the groups write. including the Federation. for American Immigration Reform, the Heritage Foundation and NumbersUSA.

Signatories include former Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolfe, former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan and Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli.

They point to a recent poll conducted by Zogby that found 62 percent of voters said the number one immigration priority for Congress’ number one should focus on securing the border and enforcing laws — rather than of amnesty.

“Don’t allow special interests to take advantage of the lame-duck session to bypass their bankrupt immigration agenda and throw average Americans under the bus,” they wrote.

After all, the American people are the ultimate stakeholder in our immigration system.

“They have expressed their will and we urge you to respect it.”

Democrats in Congress and the Biden administration have been trying to pave a path to citizenship for Dreamers — people who arrived with their parents as undocumented children.

The Biden administration and Congressional Democrats have failed to help people who arrived as undocumented children on their way to citizenship. Democrats have indicated they want one last push before they lose control of the House

But they have failed to find the votes in Congress to push through legislation.

With Republicans set to take over the House after last month’s midterm elections, they’re making one final push.

There is added urgency as a lawsuit against Dreamers protection, under the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, is headed to the Supreme Court, where it is expected to be dropped.

“These young people could have their future destroyed by a court decision, so I would like to see us move in the next three or four weeks,” Democratic Senator Dick Durbin recently said.

The groups had previously asked congressional leaders to unite behind an effort to end the crisis on the southern border, where more than 2.3 million migrant encounters were reported last year.

Things could get worse when Title 42 — a pandemic provision that allows officials to return migrants for public health reasons — expires next month.