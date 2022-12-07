Ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza will NOT face criminal charges over alleged 2021 gang rape

Former Buffalo Bills gambler Matt Araiza faces no criminal charges over allegations that he participated in a gang rape of a minor while visiting San Diego State. Araiza, a rookie, was released by the Bills after the allegations first surfaced publicly in August.

The San Diego County District Attorney’s office announced its decision Wednesday, saying that “prosecutors have determined it is clear that the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges.

“There is no road to a possible criminal conviction,” the DA’s statement reads.

Dan Gilleon, representing the prosecutor known as “Jane Doe,” responded to Wednesday’s news in a statement to DailyMail.com by accusing the district attorney’s office of firing his client for being drunk.

“It never surprises me when a prosecutor doesn’t file a sexual assault charge while the victim was intoxicated,” Gilleon’s statement began. “It is a very rare instance where the criminal justice system achieves something satisfactory to the victim of a sexual assault.

‘In criminal law, the victim is just another witness. She is not represented by anyone. Prosecutors cannot charge unless they feel they can get a unanimous decision from all jurors who cannot vote to convict, unless they are convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Gilleon indicated that he and his client are still pursuing their lawsuit against Araiza and the other defendants.

“The lawsuit we filed is not in the criminal justice system,” he said. “It’s a different ball game here. The victim is represented and the focus is on the damage the defendants have inflicted on her. Only in the civilian system can a victim of sexual assault get justice, and we intend to.”

Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates were charged in a civil suit in August with gang raping the teen at an off-campus party in 2021 while the star gambler was still playing for the Aztecs.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, charges Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko with gang raping a then 17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at a house where Araiza lived. Through his lawyer, Araiza has denied the allegations.

The accuser, now 18, is identified in the complaint as ‘Jane Doe’ because she was a minor at the time.

According to the lawsuit obtained by DailyMail.com, the teen had been drinking with friends when they decided to go to the party on Oct. 17. She was “observably drunk on arrival.”

Jane Doe then got separated from her friends and was approached by Araiza who offered her a drink, according to the filing. She believes the drink “contained not only alcohol, but also other intoxicants,” the charge read.

She allegedly told Araiza she was in high school before he led her to a side yard and asked her to perform oral sex.

The two had sex and he then took her to a bedroom in the house, where the complaint said there were at least three other men, including Leonard and Ewaliko. The lawsuit states that Araiza threw the teen on the bed and that she regained consciousness while being raped. It added: “She remembers some moments of the horrific gang rape.”

After an hour and a half, the teen “limped out of the room bloodied and crying,” the indictment said. Her nose, navel and ear piercings had been pulled out.

She immediately told her friends about the rape, and the next day she filed a police report and underwent a rape exam, according to the lawsuit. Officers coached her when she called Araiza, which she did 10 days later when detectives taped it, according to the complaint.

During the conversation, Araiza acknowledged having sex with her, the lawsuit states, but later, when she asked him, “And did we actually have sex?” he replied, “This is Matt Araiza. I don’t remember anything that happened that night,” and hung up.

But before getting on the phone, Araiza told Doe to get tested for chlamydia, according to the filing.

Araiza told Doe he had tested positive for chlamydia, to which Doe was instructed to say, “So you know what to get tested for, okay, that makes me feel better.”

“This was a heinous crime, as happens all too often,” Gilleon’s company told DailyMail.com in an August statement. “What makes these crimes different is not just that they were committed by self-proclaimed athletes. As appalling as the crimes are, multiple organizations — SDSU, the San Diego Police Department, the San Diego District Attorney, and now the Buffalo Bills — have played the role of enablers looking the other way for months in denial that my client deserves justice. , even though the defendants are esteemed athletes.”

Attorney Kerry Armstrong, who is representing Araiza in the criminal investigation, called the allegations untrue based on the findings of an investigator he hired.

“I 100% don’t believe he ever violently raped this girl or had sex with her while she was passing out or drunk or anything like that,” Armstrong told the AP. “It’s a pity she’s filed a civil suit. I think it’s a money grab.’

Armstrong said the Bills knew about Araiza’s allegations and investigation before the lawsuit was filed because he gave the team updates since he was detained by the gambler about six weeks ago.

“Matt Araiza is very upset about this, as you can imagine. He’s very disappointed,” Armstrong said. “But he’ll get his day in court in the end.”

In the end, the team decided to cut ties with Araiza at the end of August.

“This is bigger than football,” Bills GM Brandon Beane said at the time. “Our culture in Buffalo is more important than winning football games.

“We sympathize with this whole situation, all parties involved, this young woman and what she has been through. Ultimately, this is a legal situation, we don’t know all the facts. That’s what makes it difficult.

“But right now, we think it’s everyone’s best move to go beyond Matt and let him handle this situation and focus on that. That’s where we part.

“It is a very serious situation, a serious nature and allegations. We don’t have the resources to sort out the facts. We try to do our best, to be considerate and not to judge hastily.’

Beane said the team knew about Araiza’s side of the story before the allegations surfaced.

“How transparent was Matt? Matt gave us his version of events, that’s what matters. There were a lot of things we couldn’t get with the resources we have.’

If an NFL team signed Araiza, he would not be subject to the league’s personal conduct policy because of the alleged rape, as it would have occurred in 2021, before he was drafted.