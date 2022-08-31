Ex-bikie Vince Focarelli slams gang life as he recalls how he turned his own life around

A former high-ranking cyclist who turned his back on crime has urged young people to avoid the “facade” of gang culture, describing it as evil.

Vince Focarelli – once the South Australian state commander of the Comancheros who survived five assassination attempts – spoke on the latest episode of The Felon Show podcast.

The show features reformed criminals talking about how they’ve changed their lives and made amends for their pasts, something Focarelli has been trying to do since his stepson was killed in a gangland hit in 2012.

The 45-year-old said he hoped his appearance on the podcast would speak to the “souls of young people and especially our brothers who do certain things in gangs.”

Former Comanchero bikie leader Vince Focarelli (pictured) survived multiple assassination attempts that left him riddled with bullets before giving up a life of crime

Focarelli urged young people to avoid the temptation of gang culture by saying that the cars, money and women were an illusion that would fall apart (pictured, with bullet scars from the attempts on his life)

“It’s all right to wear a gold chain and walk with the boys with your chest pumped and have a girlfriend who says she loves you,” Focarelli said.

“But that’s until you have to do gangster stuff, when the shooting and the murder happen, it’s no joke.”

“Muslims, non-Muslims, it doesn’t matter, it’s disgusting, hurtful and rotten, it’s very satanic.”

He said teenagers were deliberately targeted by those in charge of motorcycle gangs in order to drag them down early in life with illusions of camaraderie.

“The so-called love and respect and brotherhood in these organizations is not real… The only love and respect is for money and power.

“Once you step into that life, it gets dark.”

Vince Focarelli appeared on The Felon Show podcast to discuss how he changed his life (pictured)

Focarelli told podcast host David Obeda, himself a former gang founder who was deported to New Zealand, that not only those directly involved were affected by the violence.

“You get shot, someone dies, you go to jail… the suffering doesn’t stop there, it spreads to your loved ones.”

Focarelli said the murder of his 22-year-old stepson Giovanni Focarelli was the catalyst for him to reassess his life.

“He was ten times the man I will ever be, he had a contagious smile, even my enemies loved him,” he said.

Vincenzo Focarelli (left) said the murder of his 22-year-old stepson Giovanni Focarelli (right) was the catalyst for him to reassess his life in crime

The cyclist had a $900,000 bounty on his head when a gunman, who has never been caught, shot bullets at him and his stepson while they were in their car in the northern suburbs of Adelaide on January 29, 2012.

Focarelli pulled Giovanni’s lifeless body into the back seat.

“I grabbed his chin and tried to blow air into him.”

The elder Focarelli was hit by four bullets and was bleeding as he drove away and brought a police car to a stop.

He spent several days in the hospital before pulling out his IV and discharging himself.

He had refused to cooperate with the police investigation and, while seeking his own justice, was instead swiftly arrested by detectives on drug and firearms charges and spent 14 months in prison.

He spent the first weeks of his sentence in “depressing” solitary confinement where he missed Giovanni’s funeral and had no distractions from repeating the night of his shooting.

When he got out of prison, he was a devout Muslim and vowed to reform his life.

In 2016, he and his wife had opened a restaurant in Adelaide called La’Fig Cucin, which would feed the homeless and less fortunate weekly at the soup kitchen on Tuesday evenings.

Focarelli and his wife (pictured together) opened a restaurant in Adelaide called La’Fig Cucin in 2016, using their position to help feed the homeless and underprivileged

In 2017, he fled South Australia to live in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur to escape criminal deportation. wife and a stepdaughter in Adelaide.

He risked having his Australian visa canceled under the Migration Act, which gave then Home Secretary Peter Dutton the power to deport a non-citizen deemed a threat to community security.

Believing it would be revoked and he would be sent to a detention center, he left the country before an arbitration process could begin.

A year later, he appeared in a video endorsing a sharia-compliant cryptocurrency called Bayan token based in Singapore.

“My name is Vince Focarelli and I believe in God,” he said in the video, after a short introduction in Bahasa Indonesian.

“I believe that if you do good, goodness will come back to you.”