Ex-Barcelona striker Luis Suarez confirms he has agreed to join former club Nacional

Luis Suarez has confirmed he has reached an agreement on a sensational return to former Uruguayan club Nacional.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker was a free agent after leaving LaLiga side Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The 35-year-old first joined Nacional as a 14-year-old and rose through the ranks at the Uruguayan club before arching his first team in 2005.

But after just 35 appearances, he was picked up by Groningen in 2006, a move that would mark the start of a 16-year European club career.

Now, after winning five La Liga titles and the Champions League in Europe, Suarez has confirmed he is returning to his home country.

In a post on Instagram, Suarez said: “I have now reached a preliminary agreement to join Nacional. It was impossible for me to say no to this opportunity.

“I hope the final details are resolved quickly to officially finalize the deal.”

It puts an end to the uncertainty about his future, which started in May when his departure from the Civitas Metropolitano was announced.

He has been associated with a whole host of clubs, including Aston Villa, Atalanta, Ajax, River Plate and most recently Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking only earlier this month, Suarez discussed a return to South America with River Plate’s Argentine side.

“I was really excited about the opportunity to go to River Plate to fight to win the Copa Libertadores,” said Suarez. “It was a dream to win a cup in South America. But once River was eliminated, that possibility is gone.

“A month and a half ago I stated that I would not leave Europe, but River insisted and insisted that I would consider the possibility. As much as you say something, when the time comes, you will consider it.

Nacional fans showed their excitement last week by wearing rush hour face masks

“You’re excited that they love you so much. A player must see affection. River gave it to me and Nacional could have tried that.’

Nacional fans have been anticipating Suarez’s return for the past week, showing their excitement by donning the attacker’s facemasks and holding up ‘#SuarezANacional’ (Suarez to Nacional) signs.

Suarez only holds the Uruguayan title in South America and is now hoping to lead the 48-time Uruguayan champions to more silverware after a trophy-laden stint in Europe.

After scoring 12 goals for Nacional, he moved to Groningen for a year before sealing a transfer to Dutch giants Ajax.

He won the Eredivisie once at the Johan Cryuff Arena before attracting the attention of Liverpool, who he joined in 2011 and went on to score 82 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions for Anfield.

He would only win the League Cup with Liverpool, but prizes abounded when he sealed a transfer to Barcelona in 2014, where he won four of his five LaLiga titles and the 2015 Champions League.

After six seasons at the Camp Nou, scoring 198 goals, he joined LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid, where he won the Spanish League for the last time in 2020/21 under Diego Simeone.

Suarez had a trophy-laden career in Europe, winning the 2015 Champions League with Barcelona