Ex-attorney general of Mexico, Jesus Murillo Karam, arrested over 2014 disappearance of 43 students

A former attorney general of Mexico has been arrested by prosecutors in connection with the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in the Mexican state of Guerrero, who are believed to have been murdered by the cartel.

Another 83 arrest warrants – for 33 local police officers, 11 state police, 20 army soldiers and 14 gang members – have also been issued.

The mass kidnapping took place on September 26, 2014, when 43 male teachers from the rural village of Ayotzinapa were detained by corrupt police, from Iguala, en route to a protest before being handed over to the Guerreros United Cartel.

Jesus Murillo Karam was Attorney General under former President Enrique Pena Nieto from 2012 to 2015.

It marks the first time in recent history that a former attorney general has been arrested and marks one of the largest mass arrests by civilian prosecutors of Mexican army soldiers.

The office of the current Attorney General, Alejandro Gertz Manero, said Murillo Karam was charged with torture, official misconduct and enforced disappearance.

In 2020, Gertz Manero said Murillo Karam had been involved in the crime by “organizing a mass media ploy” and conducting a “general cover-up” of the case.

His arrest comes a day after a commission set up to determine what happened said the military was at least partially responsible for the case.

It said a soldier had infiltrated the student group involved, and when the military knew the kidnappings were taking place, it did not try to stop the crime.

Corrupt local police officers, other security forces and members of a drug gang kidnapped the students in the city of Iguala, Guerro state.

The motive for the kidnappings is still unknown eight years later.

Their bodies have never been found, but fragments of burnt bone have been linked to three of the students.

Christian Rodriguez was one of three students positively identified through DNA analysis of the bone fragment by the University of Innsbruck in Austria. He was one of 43 students kidnapped in 2014 by alleged members of the Guerreros cartel

Murillo Karam, who came under pressure to resolve the case quickly, announced in 2014 that the students had been murdered and their bodies burned in a garbage dump in nearby Cocula by members of the drug gang.

He then said the gang threw the burnt bone fragments into the river — calling the hypothesis “the historical truth.”

Subsequent investigations by independents and the Attorney General’s Office, confirmed by the truth commission, rejected the idea that the bodies were incinerated at the Cocula landfill.

These investigations concluded that cases of torture, improper arrest and mistreatment as evidence left most of the gang members involved in the crime unpunished.

The incident took place near a large army base and independent investigations have shown that soldiers were aware of the goings on.

The students’ families have long demanded that soldiers be involved in the investigation.

The 43 students of the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College in 2014

On Thursday, the commission investigating the case said one of the kidnapped students was a soldier who had infiltrated the radical teachers’ college, but the military did not look for him, although it had real-time information that the kidnapping was taking place.

The commission said the inaction was contrary to army protocols for cases of missing soldiers.

The Department of Defense has not responded to requests for comment.

The arrest warrant for the 83 other people involved began yesterday. The soldiers, police officers and gang members are charged with murder, torture, official misconduct, criminal association and enforced disappearance.

A demonstration in Mexico City in September 2019 on the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of the students

Prior to reforms to Mexican law, the military was allowed to refer soldiers accused of wrongdoing to separate military courts, but now soldiers must be tried in civilian courts if their violations involve civilians.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party, to which both Murillo Karam and Pena Nieto belonged, wrote in its Twitter account that the arrest of the former Attorney General was “more a matter of politics than action” before adding “this action is helping the families of the victims don’t ‘get answers’.

Mexican federal prosecutors previously issued arrest warrants for members of the military and federal police, as well as Tomas Zeron, who was the head of Mexico’s federal investigation agency at the time of the kidnapping.

Zeron is wanted on charges of torture and covering up enforced disappearances.

He fled to Israel and Mexico asked the Israeli government for help with his arrest.

Gertz Manero said that in addition to Zeron’s alleged crimes related to the case, there are also allegations that he stole more than $44 million from the Attorney General’s Office budget.