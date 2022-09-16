Ex-Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette ‘to have surgery to remove small growth on his vocal chords’

Former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette will reportedly undergo surgery to remove a small growth on his vocal cords, which caused him to lose his voice in an interview on Sunday.

The striker’s interview after Lyon were beaten 2-1 by Monaco attracted a lot of attention due to his high-pitched voice during his conversation with the reporter.

The 31-year-old has had problems with his speech since the beginning of the summer due to a polyp, a growth of tissue on his vocal cords, according to the French newspaper. L’Equipe.

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette lost his voice during his post-match interview on Sunday

The polyp is believed to cause “severe pain” to Lacazette while he plays in Ligue 1. He is expected to undergo surgery during the international match so that he does not miss any football for Lyon.

France will play Nations League games against Austria at the Stade de France on September 22 and travel to Denmark on September 25.

The Frenchman returned to Lyon on a free transfer this summer after his contract with Arsenal expired. He had spent five seasons with the Gunners since his original £43 million departure from the Ligue 1 side.

Lacazette was named Arsenal captain during his last six months at the Emirates Stadium

Lacazette was a key player for Arsenal during his time at the Emirates Stadium, scoring 76 goals and assisting 36 more in his 206 appearances for the club.

Last season, however, his form slumped in London and despite being named club captain for the last six months of the season by manager Mikel Arteta, he was unable to maintain his best form.

Since returning to Lyon, Lacazette has had better luck in front of goal, as he has scored four goals in his first seven league appearances for Peter Bosz’s side.

Lyon, currently sixth in the table, has its biggest test in Ligue 1 this weekend as Lacazette and co will face PSG in their final game before the international break.