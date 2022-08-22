Ex-army nurse arrested while celebrating 100th birthday

<!–

A woman who turned 100 got her ultimate birthday wish: to be arrested by the police.

Victorian woman Jean Bicketon has lived her life on the straight and narrow and has never had any trouble with the law.

She has constantly cared for the sick after working as a nurse for decades – at one point as an army nurse during World War II.

As she approached her 100th birthday this weekend, the community saw an opportunity to give back and fulfill one of her lifelong wishes.

Ms. Bicketon celebrated the milestone with friends when Moe Police Department officers visited her at the Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care facility.

“I’ve never been arrested in my life,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

“I told them I’ve never been drunk and never arrested, never lost my driver’s license and never committed an offence.”

Ms Bicketon said the officers put handcuffs on her wrists in a mock arrest.

“I was surprised they were quite soft,” she said. “They were too big for me anyway.”

Mrs Bicketon was then driven to the police car parked outside the retirement home.

She revealed it was one of her best birthday experiences yet and thanked the local agents for making her day.

Victoria Police wrote on their Facebook page that they were happy to help Jean cross another item off her bucket list.

“Now these kinds of arrests, we are happy to make,” the message read.

‘I wish Jean a wonderful 100th birthday!’