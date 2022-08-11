Ex-Arm chief resigns from board of China’s largest chipmaker

The former president of tech group Arm has made a “bittersweet” resignation from the board of directors of China’s largest chipmaker as rising tensions between Washington and Beijing strain the country’s tech sector.

Tudor Brown, who spent 22 years at Arm and was an independent director at Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., announced his resignation in a LinkedIn message on Thursday.

“Bittersweet day today. After 9 years I resigned from the SMIC board,” he wrote. “The international divide has widened even further.”

He later changed the post to remove any allusion to an “international divide”, writing that he was “sad to leave” but that he had “opportunities to do other things”.

His resignation comes as rising tensions between China and the west, as well as Beijing’s strict zero-covid policy, threaten to accelerate economic decoupling between the two superpowers.

Brown said he had no quarrels with the company and that “the only thing that frustrates me is the lack of travel”. “It’s hard to compete if that continues,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times, adding that SMIC was a “great company” to work with.

Washington’s mounting sanctions and export restrictions have forced SMIC to abandon plans to produce certain types of advanced chips and have stalled global growth, with the company’s stock increasing more than 30 percent in value in the past year. have fallen.

The U.S. Department of Commerce added SMIC to its “Entity List” in December 2020, an export blacklist that requires U.S. companies to obtain licenses to sell technology to companies listed on it.

That followed months of scrutiny by the chipmaker’s U.S. regulators, with the trading division saying the sale to SMIC earlier that year carried an “unacceptable risk” of being diverted to “military end-uses.”

“I’m the last westerner on the board. . . which is inevitable, it is what it is,” said Brown. “American people are not allowed to be on it because of the entity list. I am because I am British and I am freer.”

“Part of my value is that I’m different and have a different perspective. It’s okay to disagree,” he added.

Officials in the US and allied countries have also pressured international chip groups to break away from China.

The Financial Times reported this week that Taiwanese security officials wanted Foxconn, the Taiwanese manufacturer of electronic components, to drop its stake in China’s chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup, as the country wants to align more closely with the US.

Recommended

US officials have also urged the Netherlands to ban ASML, the world’s largest manufacturer of the vital lithography equipment needed to produce chips, from exporting even cheaper technology to China, according to a Bloomberg report. The country already bans the export of ASML’s most advanced systems to China.

China’s chip sector is reeling from a wide-ranging anti-graft campaign, which has examined at least five executives linked to the largest chip investment campaign in the past two months. The investigation follows the collapse of Tsinghua Unigroup, which began a court order restructuring last year.

Brown, who co-founded British chipmaker Arm in 1990 and has been a staple of the British tech scene ever since, remains an independent director at Chinese electronics group Lenovo, the world’s largest maker of personal computers, according to his LinkedIn entry. .

SMIC did not respond to requests for comment.