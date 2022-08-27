Ex-Arizona cop is charged with manslaughter for shooting wheelchair-bound ‘shoplifter’ outside Lowes

Former Tucson cop Ryan Remington, 32, was charged with manslaughter for shooting a wheelchair-bound man charged with shoplifting outside a Lowes last year

A former Arizona police officer who last year shot and killed a wheelchair-bound man suspected of stealing a Walmart toolbox has been charged with manslaughter.

Ryan Remington, 32, who was fired by Tuscon police last year, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday for “recklessly” causing the death of Richard Lee Richards, 61, after bodycam video caught the officer firing nine shots in the back and side of the suspect accused of stealing a toolbox from Walmart on Nov. 30, 2021.

Richards allegedly flashed a knife at a store employee when asked for a receipt for the product.

Video shows Richards driving across the parking lot from the Walmart in his wheelchair to a nearby Lowe’s, where two officers confront him and briefly ordered him to stop.

“He has a knife in his other hand,” someone can be heard on the bodycam video as Richards drives to the entrance of the large store.

Seconds later, Remington can be seen unloading his gun at the accused shoplifter.

He was shot outside a Lowe’s after crossing the shared parking lot with Walmart. He slumped out of his seat where an unidentified male officer handcuffed Richards while Remington and another officer, Stephanie Taylor, grabbed medical supplies.

Rick Resch, a lawyer for the Richards family, said he was relieved that the officer will finally stand trial.

"The past nine months have been long and difficult months for Mr. Richards' family, but they are relieved that former officer Ryan Remington has been charged and will face the prospect of justice for the shooting and killing of Mr. Richards," Resch said in a statement.

In Arizona, manslaughter, a class 2 felony carrying a minimum of seven years in prison, is defined as “recklessly causing the death of another person.”

Remington did not testify before the grand jury to present self-defense arguments.

‘Manslaughter doesn’t even fit,’ said Remington’s lawyer Mike Storie KVOA. ‘I don’t want to get into legal discussions, but it’s a legal fiction. So I’ll be very interested to read the grand jury transcript and find out what happened in that room when I wasn’t there.”

Storie has said in the past that his client “had no non-lethal options.”

“He did have a taser, but in his mind he couldn’t use it because he didn’t feel like he had the right spread to deploy it, with the wheelchair between him and Richards,” the lawyer said.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero praised the charges against the former cop.

“Now that the Grand Jury has filed charges and Ryan Remington faces criminal charges, it’s a matter for the courts to decide,” she tweeted.

Following an internal investigation following the shooting, Remington, a four-year veteran of the department, was jailed by then-police chief Chris Magnus.

The chief said he was “deeply disturbed and alarmed” by the ex-police officer’s response.

“His use of deadly force in this incident is a clear violation of department policy and directly contradicts multiple aspects of our use of force and training,” Magnus said.

Remington was working at the retail story at the Midvale Park mall shortly after Thanksgiving 2021, when Richards was confronted by a Walmart employee who suspected the disabled man of shoplifting.

He volunteered to help fight wildfires while serving a sentence and fell off a cliff and hit his head.

“He came out with severe brain damage. He came to live with me and I taught him to drive a car, count money. Everything came back pretty quickly, but it was like having a child again,” she told the TV news channel last year.

She and her brother had an argument and she dropped him off at the mall the night of the shooting.

At about 9:30 p.m., a Walmart employee approached him with the toolbox and asked him to show proof of purchase.

He then pulled out a knife and refused to return the item, the store employee said.

Remington caught up with Richards in the parking lot and asked him to turn the knife, which he refused

Video footage captured at the time shows store security following Richards across the parking lot as he attempts to recover the merchandise.

“If you want me to put the knife down, shoot me,” Richards is said to have told the Walmart employee.

Tucson Police were called and Officer Stephanie Taylor, Remington and another unidentified male officer responded.

You can hear the former officer say, “Don’t go to the store, sir.”

Taylor can also be heard yelling, “Stop now. You have to stop.’

At that point, Remington’s bodycam footage shows him drawing his pistol and starting to fire his service weapon from behind until Richards slumps forward and falls out of his wheelchair.

Taylor can be heard saying she’s going to get something, while another male cop, unidentified by the TPD, begins to captivate Richards.

Lowe’s security footage shows the three officers tending Richards’ wounds, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his indictment, Remington must be photographed and handcuffed by the Pima County Superior Court. He will be arraigned on August 31 on suspicion of manslaughter.