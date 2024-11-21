Ex-ARIA Award winner Darren Hayes takes a cheeky swipe after he wasn’t invited to this year’s ceremony

Former Savage Garden star Darren Hayes took a lighthearted swipe after he was not invited to the 2024 ARIA Awards on Wednesday night.

The singer, 52, whose band won 14 ARIA Awards, including 10 for their debut album in 1997, shared a selfie on Instagram along with a cheeky caption.

‘I’m so excited to be in Australia at the same time as the ARIA Awards!’ he captioned the image.

‘What day is it? Maybe I’ll get an invite,’ she continued, adding a laughing face emoji.

Truly Madly Deeply was one of Savage Garden’s biggest hits and the song won the 1997 ARIA Award for Best Selling Single and Single of the Year.

The band also won Best Independent Release, Breakthrough Artist – Album, Album of the Year, Best Group and Best Selling Album.

Savage Garden, formed by Darren and guitarist Daniel Jones, formed in 1993 and produced a string of number one hits including To the Moon and Back and Truly Madly Deeply.

The band broke up in 2001. Darren continued with a solo career while Daniel married former Hi-5 star Kathleen De Leon.

It’s unlikely that Savage Garden will ever reunite because the duo are “no longer friends.”

Speaking to Sarah Grynberg on her A Life of Greatness podcast last week ahead of the release of his memoir Unloveable, Darren said he has suffered a “huge personal betrayal” as a result of the split.

“Our fight was entirely due to the fact that he told the world that the band breaking up was the first he had heard of it, which wasn’t true,” Darren said.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O in 2022, Darren pointed to a press conference Daniel had held in 2001 in which he announced that he was saddened by the news of the end of Savage Garden, while claiming that Darren never consulted him before making it public.

“He said that press conference where he said, ‘Oh, this is the first time I’ve heard of it,’ which was stupid, because people thought he had left the band,” he said.

Darren revealed to Sarah that while his former bandmate may have since changed his story, it was too little, too late.

‘He never corrected that. “It finally did, maybe a decade later, but it was a decade too late and I really suffered,” he said.

“It was a huge personal betrayal for me and I talk about it in the book as politely as possible because for a long time I hoped that one day he would sit down and tell the truth.”

Darren added that he initially gave Daniel a ‘pass’ on his side of events, but soon grew tired of being blamed for the break-up of the award-winning pop band when it was Daniel who wanted to leave.

“There are a lot of reasons why he didn’t do it at first, and I gave him the thumbs up at the time,” he said.

“But three or four years later, when I was still being blamed for the breakup of the band, I realized that I didn’t want to keep pretending to be close to someone who hadn’t been very nice to me, it’s the truth.”

“We don’t have any relationship because of that.”