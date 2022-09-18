Ex-Archbishop says ‘Queen didn’t want a boring funeral’ and mourners can expect ‘glorious’ service

The Queen didn’t want a “dull” funeral, the former Archbishop of York has said, telling mourners to expect a “delightful” service that will “warm” their hearts.

Crossbench colleague Lord Sentamu said today that those in attendance “will not be bored” and will instead be “raised to glory” after state service tomorrow.

About a million people are expected to line the streets of central London as the monarch’s coffin is moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

King Charles, royals and dignitaries from around the world will then attend as a service takes place at the abbey, before the coffin is moved to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner and carried by State Hearse to Windsor.

Lord Sentamu told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg program today: ‘So what you’re going to expect is the best funeral service, the prayer book service, the words that inspired Shakespeare.

‘So you’re going to hear this beautiful English at its best, also you’re going to hear angelic voices from the choir of the Abbey plus the Chapels Royal, you’re really going to hear voices singing to the glory of God.

“The Queen will not and will not what you call long, dull services. You will not be bored, but you will be lifted to glory when you hear the service.”

He added: “People’s hearts and cockles will be warmed and at the same time there will be a moment to say that this is a funeral service glorious in its setting.”

The former archbishop also revealed that the Queen had written to him about her grief following the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

Lord John Sentamu speaks at a thanksgiving service at York Minster last month. He said today the Queen didn’t want a ‘boring’ funeral

The guard changes as members of the public pass by Queen Elizabeth’s coffin in Westminster Hall today

People lined up this morning to pay their respects to the fallen monarch outside the Palace of Westminster

About a million people will walk the streets of London tomorrow to witness historic scenes of breathtaking splendor, punctuated by historic moments of sorrow and solemnity, as Her Majesty’s casket is transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey

Operation London Bridge: The ‘ring of steel’ that will encircle much of London, including Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral in the largest security operation in Scotland Yard’s nearly 200-year history. All roads and streets marked in red in the image above will be closed for most of Monday

King Charles III meets the public as they leave Cardiff Castle in Wales on Friday

He continued: ‘The Queen wrote me a beautiful letter four weeks after Prince Philip’s funeral, thanking me for the flowers, the prayers and ending by saying: ‘When you mourn someone you love very much, it is it’s not easy when you have to do it in public”.

“So my thoughts are with the new king and the royal family, they mourn in public.”

The funeral is expected to be the most-watched event ever televised, with tens of thousands lining the streets to pay their last respects to the Queen, who reigned for more than 70 years.

Hundreds of thousands of people are thought to be on their way to London today, and trains, roads and airports are expected to be affected by high passenger numbers.

Hundreds are already camping along the funeral route, including along The Mall and outside Westminster Palace, while tens of thousands continue to queue to see the coffin laid out in state.

The Queen’s eight grandchildren held a gloomy 15-minute vigil around her coffin on Saturday night

Tents along The Mall in the early hours of Sunday morning, displaying nearby British and Canadian flags, some with an image of Queen Elizabeth II

Dozens of tents were set up overnight Saturday as people camp along The Mall ahead of Monday’s funeral

Dozens of tents were set up overnight on Saturday, complete with Union Jack flags, camping chairs and mats to soften the ground.

Some began camping as early as 48 hours before the funeral, desperate for a good view and a chance to say goodbye to Her Majesty in the procession tomorrow.

The Queen’s coffin will leave Westminster Hall at 10:44 a.m. Monday, where it is currently in state, before the 11 a.m. funeral service at Westminster Abbey before 2,000 people in the hall.

The front of Buckingham Palace is locked at night, visitors are no longer able to access the main gates, even to pay tribute.

Meanwhile, senior palace advisers have asked the Prince and Princess of Wales to consider allowing Prince George to attend the state funeral because of the powerful symbolic message it would send.

At the tender age of nine, and having just overcome the daunting prospect of starting a new school, George is now second in line to the throne.

With this in mind, aides have suggested it would be good for the public to see the young prince — whom the queen affectionately called “Gan Gan” — and is the future of the monarchy.

An insider said: “Heads would like Prince George to somehow attend the funeral, if only to reassure the nation about the order of succession.”

Another palace source added: “It is currently being discussed. No decision has been made yet.’