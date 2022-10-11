Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in Skaggs overdose death

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for feeding Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his death from an overdose in Texas.

Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and legcuffs, did not respond when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read his verdict. Kay risked at least 20 years in prison on either count.

There was no response from Skaggs’ widow and mother or members of Kay’s family, including one of his sons who testified on his behalf before his conviction.

Prosecutors presented evidence of Kay, 48, who made disparaging comments about Skaggs, his family, prosecutors and jurors in phone calls and emails after he was convicted in February.

There were emotional testimony from both sides in federal court in Fort Worth, about 24 miles from where the Angels were set to begin a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2019, the day Skaggs was found dead in suburban Dallas. hotel room.

Kay was convicted on one count of drug distribution, resulting in drug death and conspiracy.

According to a coroner’s report, Skaggs, 27, had choked to death in his vomit and had a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

The trial included testimonies from five major league players who said they had been given oxycodone pills from Kay at various times in 2017-19, the years when Kay was accused of taking pills and giving them to players at Angel Stadium. Kay also used drugs herself, according to testimony and court documents.