Ex-60 Minutes reporter Tracey Curro breaks silence after being charged with assault

The former 60 Minutes reporter is due to stand trial on the charge in October

Curro is best known for inspiring Pauline Hanson’s ‘Please Explain’ response

Curro said it was ‘distressing’ that a ‘private family matter’ had been made public

Former TV journalist Tracey Curro charged with assault in Queensland

A former 60 Minutes reporter has broken his silence after being accused of assault over a ‘private family matter’.

Tracey Curro, 59, was allegedly involved in an incident in north Queensland on August 19 which led to her being charged with common assault on Wednesday.

“It is disturbing that a private family matter has been made public,” she said in a statement to Daily Mail Australia on Friday.

‘My sister and I have been caring for our elderly, terminally ill father for several years now. Unfortunately, as a result, this has split the extended family members, which continues to tie up the legal system and now police resources.

‘I remain solely focused on my father’s well-being and on ensuring that his final days are peaceful.’

Tracey Curro, 59, was allegedly involved in an incident in north Queensland on August 19 which led to her being charged with common assault on Wednesday.

Curro, a former 60 Minutes reporter, said it was ‘disturbing that a private family matter has been made public’ after she was accused

Police will allege there was a dispute between two women who know each other in Curro’s home town of Ingham in north Queensland.

The journalist is known for making Pauline Hanson utter her immortal ‘Please explain’ phrase for the first time after asking the then rookie MP if she was ‘xenophobic’ during a 60 Minutes interview in 1996.

Hanson’s response was met by Curro with a raised eyebrow and then jeered by viewers.

But it became such a cult soundbite that the One Nation leader eventually made it his trademark.

Curro was a popular presenter and reporter for channels Nine and Ten

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto confirmed Curro was involved in a ‘family dispute’. He added that he is ‘trying to help’ in the matter.

Curro began her journalism career as a newsreader and presenter for Channel Ten in 1988 before working for Nine as a reporter and then moving to the ABC in 2005.

She returned to Ten as an occasional presenter on The Project in 2011.

Since then she has worked for Sustainability Victoria, as an executive recruiter for SHK and then for Ambulance Victoria.

She was also a board member of Ovarian Cancer Australia and remains one of Victoria’s wartime Shrine of Remembrance.

Her LinkedIn profile, which lists her as living in Melbourne, says she is currently on “career break”.

Curro is due in court in Queensland on October 11.