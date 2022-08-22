Ewan McGregor seemingly hits at Mark Ruffalo assertion Star Wars creates ‘same version’ each time

There seems to be a bit of friendly rivalry over which Disney universe is better: the world of Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

And it seems to be fueled by a few players on each side of the Disney orb: Ewan McGregor and Mark Ruffalo.

McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in a number of Star Wars films, starting with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), and most recently the new self-titled miniseries, recently responded when asked if he would ever join of the MCU.

And his stance seemed to be in response to Mark Ruffalo, who played Bruce Banner/Hulk a number of times, starting with his role in The Avengers (2012).

Friendly rivalry: Ewan McGregor seemed to take a shot at Mark Ruffalo’s recent comparison of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

In an interview with Subway earlier this month, while promoting his latest role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ruffalo compared Star Wars and Marvel.

“When you watch a Star Wars, you get the same version of Star Wars pretty much every time. It might have a bit of humor. It might have a little different animation. But you’re basically always in that same world,” the 54-year-old said of George Lucas’ creation that has now been in Disney’s possession since October 2012.

He continued, “But with Marvel you can have a very different feeling even within the Marvel Universe.”

The comparison: In an interview earlier this month, Ruffalo said viewers get “the same version of Star Wars every time,” while with “Marvel you can have a completely different feel, even within the Marvel Universe”; the actor can be seen as Hulk in new series She-Hulk

Team MCU: Ruffalo, 54, began his run as Bruce Banner/Hulk in The Avengers (2012)

Just days later, at a Fan Expo Boston panel, McGregor seemed to take a stab at Ruffalo’s comments when asked if he was interested in joining the MCU.

While he said it could be fun, he didn’t sound too excited to make the jump to another big Disney-themed franchise.

‘I don’t know. I don’t know if I want to do that,” McGregor, 51, told ComicBook.com’s Liam Crowley. ‘Because I like doing all kinds of work. It’s true. I like directing. I would like to be in the theater again. I definitely want to do this again, you know, I’m in this Star Wars world. I feel like I don’t need another one.”

He went on, that’s not what I’m looking for,” but then caught himself more or less mid-sentence and added, “I feel like I shouldn’t say I wouldn’t, because in two years you’re like, “You said you’d never do this!” But I’m not specifically looking for it.’

Team Star Wars: McGregor, 51, plays Obi-Wan Kenobi since Star Wars Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

The Scottish actor went on to seemingly dismiss Ruffalo’s claim that fans get “the same version of Star Wars every time.”

“That’s the beauty of how passionate Disney, Lucasfilm, all of us are, who have been involved from the start. McGregor said of his experience.

According to TMZ, this friendly feud could go back to early this spring, when McGregor and fellow Star Wars co-star Hayden Christensen promoted the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Both expressed that they like the ‘Star Wars’ universe and its fans better than the MCU.