Ewan McGregor reveals he considered smoking drugs before shooting 1996’s Trainspotting

Ewan McGregor has revealed that he considered smoking heroin before shooting the 1996 film Trainspotting, where he played Glasgow drug addict Mark Renton.

Speaking with the Smart-Less podcast the Obi Wan-Kenobi star, 51, said as a young actor he didn’t think he could play the character without ever trying the illegal substance.

But after meeting actual addicts in the Scottish town where the film was shot, he quickly changed his mind and didn’t want his actions to be “disrespectful” to his colleague.

Returning to the role in the 2017 film’s sequel, Ewan said: “At first I thought, ‘How can you play a heroin addict without taking it? I was young and I thought, f*** it, just do it.

“I haven’t used heroin and I never have, but I’ve thought about it. It did occur to me and I said to Danny [Boyle the movie’s director] “Do you think we should do it?”.

“I thought I’d do it with Danny, I just wanted to get screwed with Danny.”

But he went on to say, “But we didn’t. Because as soon as we started, the first thing I remember was meeting heroin addicts in Glasgow.’

“But it really became clear that that was a very disrespectful idea to the people we worked with.”

The film followed Renton as he stumbled through bad ideas and attempts at sobriety with his dodgy friends – Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), Begbie (Robert Carlyle), Spud (Ewen Bremner), and Tommy (Kevin McKidd).

In his next role, he becomes an aristocrat in a new adaptation of Amor Towles’ novel A Gentleman In Moscow, which will begin shooting later this year.

Ewan said he is “very excited” to take on the role of Count Alexander Rostov, while also serving as the executive producer on the project.

The film follows the story of Count Rostov, who finds himself on the wrong side of history after the end of the Russian Revolution in 1923.

Set in the wake of the Russian Revolution, Ewan’s character is immediately executed, but is banished to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol by a Soviet tribunal and receives death threats if he ever sets foot outside.

In the series, decades of history will unfold outside the hotel doors, with the character building a new life and discovering the value of friendship, family and love.

Speaking about his new role, Ewan said: “It’s a great, beautiful story and I’m really excited to play such a fantastic part.”

The series is written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone, whose work includes the Netflix hit The Last Kingdom.

The series is expected to debut in 2023 on the new streaming service Paramount+ internationally, and on Showtime in the US