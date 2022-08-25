Ewan McGregor is set to play a Russian aristocrat in A Gentleman In Moscow

Ewan McGregor will play an aristocrat in a new adaptation of Amor Towles’ novel A Gentleman In Moscow, which will begin shooting later this year.

The Scottish actor, 51, said he is “very excited” to take on the role of Count Alexander Rostov, while also serving as an executive producer on the project.

The film follows the story of Count Rostov, who finds himself on the wrong side of history after the end of the Russian Revolution in 1923.

Latest project: Ewan McGregor plays an aristocrat in a new adaptation of Amor Towles’ novel A Gentleman In Moscow, which begins filming later this year

Set in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, Ewan’s character is immediately executed, but is banished to an attic room in the opulent Hotel Metropol by a Soviet tribunal and receives death threats if he ever sets foot outside.

In the series, decades of history will unfold outside the hotel doors, with the character building a new life and discovering the value of friendship, family and love.

Speaking about his new role, Ewan said: “It’s a great, beautiful story and I’m really excited to play such a fantastic part.”

Exciting times! The Scottish actor, 51, said he is “very excited” to take on the role of Count Alexander Rostov, while also serving as an executive producer on the project.

The series is written by showrunner and executive producer Ben Vanstone, whose work includes the Netflix hit The Last Kingdom.

The series is expected to debut in 2023 on the new streaming service Paramount+ internationally, and on Showtime in the US

Ewan recently reprized his role of Star Wars favorite Obi-Wan Kenobi after nearly two decades for the Disney+ TV series of the same name, starring in three Star Wars prequels from 1999 to 2005.

After starring in the mega franchise Star Wars, Ewan recently revealed whether he would ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His stance seemed to be in response to Mark Ruffalo, who played Bruce Banner/Hulk a number of times, starting with his role in The Avengers (2012).

In an interview with Subway earlier this month, while promoting his latest role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ruffalo compared Star Wars and Marvel.

Friendly rivalry: Ewan recently seemed to backtrack on Mark Ruffalo’s recent comparison of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

“When you watch a Star Wars, you get the same version of Star Wars pretty much every time. It might have a bit of humor.

“It may have a slightly different animation. But you’re basically always in that same world,” the 54-year-old said of George Lucas’ creation that has now been in Disney’s possession since October 2012.

He continued, “But with Marvel you can have a very different feeling even within the Marvel Universe.”

The comparison: In an interview earlier this month, Ruffalo said viewers get “the same version of Star Wars every time,” while with “Marvel you can have a completely different feel, even within the Marvel Universe”; the actor can be seen as Hulk in new series She-Hulk

Team MCU: Ruffalo, 54, began his run as Bruce Banner/Hulk in The Avengers (2012)

Days later, at a Fan Expo Boston panel, Ewan seemed to take a stab at Ruffalo’s comments when asked if he was interested in joining the MCU.

While he said it could be fun, he didn’t sound too excited to make the jump to another big Disney-themed franchise.

‘I don’t know. I don’t know if I want to do that,” he said ComicBook.com.

‘Because I like doing all kinds of work. It’s true. I like directing. I would like to be in the theater again. I definitely want to do this again, you know, I’m in this Star Wars world. I feel like I don’t need another one.”

He went on, that’s not what I’m looking for,” but then caught himself more or less mid-sentence and added, “I feel like I shouldn’t say I wouldn’t, because in two years you’re like, “You said you’d never do this!” But I’m not specifically looking for it.’

He went on to seemingly dismiss Ruffalo’s claim that fans get “the same version of Star Wars every time.”

“That’s the beauty of how passionate Disney, Lucasfilm, all of us are, who have been involved from the start. McGregor said of his experience.

According to TMZThis friendly feud could go back to early this spring, when McGregor and fellow Star Wars co-star Hayden Christensen promoted the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Both expressed that they like the ‘Star Wars’ universe and its fans better than the MCU.