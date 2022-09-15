Evin Lewis returns to West Indies squad for T20 World Cup; Russell, Narine left out

The West Indies have recalled Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles to their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, and have made a surprising choice by including unfettered legpin bowling all-rounder Yannic Cariah, who last played a T20 in 2016. . the experienced duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Lewis last played international cricket at last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, and had since missed the West Indies squads for fitness reasons. In recent months, CWI chief selector Desmond Haynes and cricket director Jimmy Adams have criticized the West Indies players – Lewis in particular – for falling short of fitness standards, but Haynes now has Lewis welcome back to the team.

“Someone like Evin Lewis, we all agree he is our best one-day cricketer, he’s done so well for us over the years,” Haynes told Ian Bishop in an interview on the sidelines of the CPL match of Wednesday between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis patriots. “We met him and he is committed to West Indies cricket and I think he should be given the opportunity.

“Sometimes we have to move forward and appreciate when people come to us and explain their point of view to us, and if we agree, we give them a chance,” Haynes said at a news conference later.

Russell also last played for the West Indies at last year’s T20 World Cup. He has had a quiet time so far in CPL 2022 with Trinbago Knight Riders, especially with the bat, achieving a top score of just 17.

Cariah, 30, made his West Indies debut during last month’s ODI series against New Zealand and his experience in the T20 format is limited to four matches, the latest being during the 2016 CPL. Cariah is this season not contracted to a CPL team.

The selectors chose Cariah over Hayden Walsh, who had favored wrist spin in recent months.

“When we look at consistency, we don’t feel like Hayden is consistent enough,” Haynes said. “We’re not writing anyone off because Hayden is someone we’ve invested in, and we believe he still has a chance to play for the West Indies, and once again we hope he’s another person who will continue to do well in West Indies. give the CPL and themselves a chance to be selected.”

Haynes was convinced that Cariah could do a job in T20 cricket, despite his limited experience with the format.

“I think Yannic impressed us from the moment we chose him for the A-team,” said Haynes. “And then we gave him the chance to play against New Zealand in the 50-overs league, and I think when I go to Australia I know we have a lot of confidence in him, we think he bowls well enough that [he] can play in T20 format. It’s a bit of a shame he’s not in the CPL, we have no control over that, but we think he’s a guy who we think can do a job for us. I don’t think you can underestimate his decisiveness.”

Fabian Allen, who recently announced his availability for the roster after a break for family reasons, was absent from the squad. Haynes said Allen was sorry to miss the squad with room for just one left arm spinner in Akeal Hosein.

In addition to Cariah, the squad is made up of another unfettered T20I player in Raymon Reifer, the seam-bowl all-rounder with the left arm who has played three Tests and five ODIs. Reifer was in excellent form for Jamaica Tallawahs in the ongoing CPL, scoring 171 runs in four innings at an average of 57 and a batting rate of 143.69.

Among other seam bowling all-rounders, there was no place for Romario Shepherd – Haynes called his lockout “another close call” – while Dominic Drakes was unavailable due to a knee injury.

“His bowling has deteriorated a bit and he is very good in the backend with six-hitting. It was a close thing, but because of the composition of the game, he missed this opportunity,” Haynes said of Shepherd’s exclusion. .

CPL form has also led to a recall for Charles, who last played a T20I in December 2016. Charles is currently the second highest run-getter in CPL 2022, scoring 227 runs in six innings at a 45 average. 40 and a strike rate of 136.74.

Charles, Haynes said, would fill the role of reserve wicketkeeper in the West Indies squad behind Pooran.

“Judging by his appearances in the CPL, he has [Charles] also has experience, he has toured Australia, he has done well there and we are also looking for someone who can be the second goalkeeper,” said Haynes.