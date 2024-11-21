Evil fans furious after cinemas issue ‘fun police’ rule during screenings of beloved musical

Wicked fans are furious after theaters banned singing during screenings of the musical starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

After a frenetic press tour and weeks of anticipation, filmmaker Jon Chu’s adaptation of the beloved Broadway production will open in theaters around the world on Friday.

The musical is presented as the “true story” of the Wizard of Oz characters, Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, or the Wicked Witch of the West, who came to life on screen thanks to Grande and Erivo respectively.

Ahead of the film’s release tomorrow, US cinemas have warned that singing along to the musical’s hits is strictly prohibited, following reports of disruptions during early screenings across the country.

According to The New York Times, some fans struggled to contain themselves during Grande and Erivo’s performances of hits like Popular and Defying Gravity, drawing the ire of other moviegoers.

Subsequently, the American cinema chain AMC reminded moviegoers that “silence is golden” and that singing will not be tolerated during screenings.

‘At AMC theaters, silence is golden. Without speaking. No text messages. No singing. No regrets. No flirting. And absolutely no insults. “Enjoy the magic of the movies,” read a pre-show notice issued by AMC, according to reports. the independent.

An AMC spokesperson also told US newspaper IndyStar that while this has always been the theatre’s “long-standing policy”, they wanted to reiterate the rules due to the huge popularity of songs like Defying Gravity and What is this Feeling.

“WICKED’s pre-show announcement incorporates the film’s themes as a fun and engaging reminder to moviegoers not to disrupt the experience of those around them while enjoying the show,” AMC’s official statement to the publication read.

Fans have also been sharing images of signs prohibiting singing during Wicked onne such message reading: ‘We ask that you allow everyone to enjoy the cinema experience.

“Please refrain from singing during the show.”

The ban sparked a furious dispute over theatrical etiquette on TikTok and Reddit, as fans debated whether it was appropriate to sing during movie screenings.

Lewberger Music Comedy Group also weighed in on the debate in a minute-long song that begins with the group asking: ‘Did you hear there will be strict rules about the movie Wicked?

“Several people have caused a stir about what they would do if people sang during the movie, which raises some questions about contemporary film etiquette because they didn’t buy tickets to hear some rando, they want to hear Ariana Grande,” the band continued. .

“You better not sing during the damn movie.”

Fans took to the comments section to express their views on Wicked’s singing ban.

They suggested that cinemas should organize “singing” screenings that are “explicitly loud” so that no one feels like they are missing out on the fun of Wicked.

Fans took to the comments section to express their own views, with several people suggesting that the ban wouldn’t stop them from singing.

One comment read: ‘I paid my way in… If I want to sing, I’ll sing.’

Another user said: ‘I’m singing quietly to myself and no one can stop me… It’s not like they can hear me during the movie.’

A third added: “Oh the fucking FUNNY POLICE.”

Another user confessed that they would probably get “shakes trying to stay silent during Defying Gravity.”

Some people were confused by fans singing along to artists like multiple Grammy Award-winner Grande, with one user writing: “I don’t understand people who want to listen to themselves during performances.”

‘This also applies to concerts. I’ve never understood it! And I’m a singer! If I want to sing I do it on stage or in my car.’

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda in the adaptation of Jon Chu’s Wicked

Erivo plays Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West in the Wizard of Oz.

Grande plays Glinda, the good witch, in the film adaptation of Wicked, a beloved Broadway production that first premiered in 2003.

Another argued that the same rules of etiquette that apply at Broadway shows and in the theater should be followed in the movies, explaining, “When I go to Broadway shows, I say the words.” I would never sing out loud. “I don’t even like people talking during shows, much less singing.”

Most people, however, agreed that having sing-along screenings was a good solution, with one person writing, “They should do a sing-along version and have those screenings… that way I can go to both.” .

Another noted: “There are some people who just want to watch and some who just want to sing at the top of their lungs and they should have CLEAR screenings showing both so you know what you’re getting into.”

Fans who want to belt out the musical’s hits will get their wish for sing-along screenings, and just in time for Christmas, as Variety reported that there will be interactive screenings of Wicked in around 1,000 theaters across North America.

These screenings will take place around December 25, or about a month after the film releases in theaters tomorrow.