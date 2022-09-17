EVGA stops making video cards, blaming Nvidia’s bad behavior

A titan in graphics cards steps away. | Photo by Sean Hollister / The Verge

EVGA, a titan of PC components, is stepping out of the graphics card game. Posted on its community forum, the company said it will not make next-generation Nvidia graphics cards, but will continue to sell and support “the existing products of the current generation.” According to until Gamers Nexusthe company currently has no plans to make AMD or Intel graphics cards.

EVGA is reportedly making the decision to no longer work with Nvidia because it feels the company was a bad partner, according to both. Gamers Nexus and JayzTwoCents. The company claims that Nvidia wouldn’t tell EVGA how much it would have to pay to get GPU cores before it publicly announced the price of cards like the RTX 3080, making it difficult for EVGA to figure out how much it should charge for its proprietary products, built around Nvidia technology. According to JayzTwoCentsNvidia sent the drivers needed to take full advantage of its GPUs to journalists before sending them to EVGA and would leave the manufacturer in the dark about how many GPUs it would get to integrate into its own designs and products.

Nvidia is apparently hard to work with and compete with

Gamers Nexus also reports that EVGA has to sell high-end cards like the RTX 3080 or 3090 at a loss of “hundreds of dollars” to keep its prices competitive even remotely with Nvidia’s own Founders Edition cards.

When asked for a response to these allegations, Nvidia spokesman Bryan Del Rizzo told: The edge in an email that the company “has had a great partnership with EVGA over the years and will continue to support them with our current generation of products. We wish Andrew and our friends at EVGA all the best.” EVGA did not immediately respond to our request for comment, but as Tom’s hardware notesit has commented on his forum read: “EVGA is committed to our customers and will continue to provide sales and support on the current lineup. EVGA would also like to thank our amazing community for the years of support and enthusiasm for EVGA graphics cards.”

EVGA told Gamers Nexus that it plans to remain in business and will not lay off any of its employees. However, it seems highly likely that the company will need to either downsize or make massive expansions for other projects — the company also makes power supplies, motherboards, and other PC components and accessories, but it’s best known for its graphics cards. On the about section of its website, the company first notes that it is “one of the best NVIDIA-authorized channel sales partners in all of North America.”

While Nvidia’s GPU technology is highly regarded, it doesn’t have a reputation for being the most pleasant company to work with. In 2020 it led to a golf from recoil from the game press when it the reviewer told Hardware Unboxed that they would have to change their editorial direction and continue to receive the features Nvidia wanted to test if they wanted to continue receiving the samples that allowed them to publish reviews on day one.