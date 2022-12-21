EVERYTHING you need to know about today’s ambulance strike

The NHS ambulance strikes began today, marking the largest strike of its kind in 30 years.

But which personnel go to picket lines? How many workers are on strike? And will heart attack patients still be taken to hospital by 999 crew members?

MailOnline answers all your questions about today’s strikes.

Ambulance strikes begin today after up to 100,000 nurses staged strikes yesterday as the NHS faces the largest-ever coordinated industrial action

How many employees are on strike?

Up to 26,600 ambulance workers across nine NHS trusts in England and Wales could go on strike today.

Among the staff organizing strikes are paramedics, emergency room assistants and call handlers.

The GMB, Unison and Unite coordinated the action.

Strikes are also planned for December 28, although only GMB members will be involved.

Which areas are affected?

The GMB said up to 10,000 of its paramedics, emergency room assistants and call handlers will attack nine ambulance trusts.

These include: South West Ambulance Service; Southeast Coast Ambulance Service; Northwest Ambulance Service; South Central Ambulance Service; Northeast Ambulance Service; East Midlands Ambulance Service; West Midlands Ambulance Service; Welsh Ambulance Service; and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Up to 15,000 Unison members walk away from five ambulance trusts.

These are: London Ambulance Service; Yorkshire Ambulance Service; Northwest Ambulance Service; Northeast Ambulance Service; and South West Ambulance Service.

And Unite said more than 1,600 of its members will join three ambulance trusts in the union action.

These are: Northwest Ambulance Service; West Midlands Ambulance Service; and Northeast Ambulance Service.

The only NHS ambulance trust that remains unaffected is the East of England. There is also no strike on the Isle of Wight today.

How long will the strikes last?

The strikes will last up to 24 hours, with some picket lines scheduled to run until 6 a.m. tomorrow morning. However, exact strike times will vary between ambulance trusts.

No other strikes have yet been announced, but union leaders could order more if the government does not give in to its demands.

What do ambulance workers earn?

The government says most ambulance workers have been given a pay rise of at least 4 per cent, bringing their average base salary to £34,300.

However, unions say the basic salary for an on-call handler is no more than £23,000 and the government website states that the starting wage for a paramedic is £25,655.

What do the unions want?

The unions voted to strike in a dispute over the government’s 4 percent wage cut.

Unite says it wants a pay rise “in line with the cost of living”.

GMB wants a “catch-up” scheme for its staff that “repairs a decade of lost revenue and a retention package that rewards existing good.”

Meanwhile, Unison wants a pay rise above inflation. At the moment that would be at least 11 percent.

Is the government negotiating?

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has so far refused to discuss wages with unions.

He did, however, meet with them to work out last-minute agreements on patient safety.

The nurses’ union, which orchestrated its own strikes, has hinted it would be willing to compromise on its demand for a 19 percent pay rise.

But on Monday, Unison boss Christina McAnea said just agreeing to come to the table now would be insufficient.

She argued that the unions would need a “strong commitment” and a “change of attitude” to consider calling off the strikes.

How will patients be disrupted?

Union laws require lifesaving care to be provided by striking health workers.

In some cases, unions have agreed to allow staff to attend only life-threatening incidents where a person’s heart has stopped or they are not breathing. These are known as Category 1 calls and should be answered within seven minutes on average.

Others argue that it is up to individual members to decide whether to offer a more comprehensive service.

It raises the prospect that some heart attack and stroke patients may not be picked up. Such calls fall into category two and must be answered within 18 minutes on average.

It is unlikely that category three – usually including falls – and category four patients will receive an ambulance during the strikes and could be told to go to hospital themselves or seek care elsewhere.

Category four calls can include diarrhea and vomiting.

Patients who rely on NHS ambulances to transport them to hospital appointments may also be forced to make alternative travel arrangements.

Military personnel are called in to provide support for ambulance calls during the strike, but are not allowed to operate ambulances on blue lights for the most serious calls or to provide treatment.

What if I have to call 999 on a strike day?

The Department of Health has said you should still dial 999 in an emergency.

However, people calling 999 may wait longer before reaching a call handler. Calls, which are triggered as usual, are forwarded to other regions as needed to minimize delays.

Health Minister Will Quince urged people to stay safe during today’s strike, telling BBC Breakfast yesterday: ‘If people are planning risky activities I would strongly encourage them not to do this because there are those day disruption will be.

“But most importantly, anyone who has an emergency or life-threatening situation should continue to call 999 as they would have done before, and for any other situation, NHS 111 or NHS 111 online.”

