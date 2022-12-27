Everything you need to know about Lake George Winterfest

LAKE GEORGE, NY (NEWS10) – It’s after Christmas and before the winter carnival. That means, for the third winter in a row, Lake George Winterfest is coming to the town and city around the lake.

Winterfest kicks off on Tuesday, December 27 with a series of events and offerings for visitors and locals alike. Carriage rides, hotel stays, restaurant deals and more are just a wristband away. The festivities run through Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Winterfest works like this: Purchase one of two tiers of wristbands to access special activities, many of which come on their own timeline. Others work tighter schedules, and bracelet holders can choose their hours for events like cross-country skiing, ax throwing and more. Bracelet levels include:

$20 Winterfest Bracelet 15% discount at participating hotels 10% discount at participating restaurants Horse-drawn carriage rides Free Hot Chocolate at Biscotti Brothers

$30 Winterfest Bracelet 15% discount at participating hotels 10% discount at participating restaurants Free access to a winter activity of your choice (list below) Horse-drawn carriage rides Free Hot Chocolate at Biscotti Brothers



Bracelets can be purchased online. The full list of winter activities includes many that sold out during the 2021-22 Winterfest season. The full list of activities includes:

sleigh rides All afternoon ride through forest and field, traveling to an Adirondack ridge with a view of the High Peaks Wilderness and a stop for hot chocolate and smores. Available Friday – Sunday Hosted by Circle B Ranch

Dog sledding rides Dog sledding at Mirror Lake and elsewhere, with trained sled dogs Available Friday – Sunday

snow tubes Tubing on West Mountain’s top and bottom lanes, all accessible by a moving “magic carpet” available on fridays Hosted by West Mountain in Queensbury

ax throwing Ax throwing class with professional instructors near Lake George, up to four people per target Available most Tuesdays – Sundays Hosted by the Adirondack Ax at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury

Cross country ski 1-4 pm afternoon skiing on well-maintained trails Available from Monday to Friday, it is necessary to book at least 48 hours in advance Hosted by Garnet Hill Lodge in North River

snow rackets Afternoon activity through six different routes that are intertwined with Nordic ski tracks Available Monday – Friday Hosted by Garnet Hill Lodge in North River



Winterfest coincides with several other events hosted annually by the Town of Lake George. Fireworks will be launched every Saturday in January and can be viewed from Shepard Park and other locations around the lake. Ice Castles returns later in January, bringing a kingdom of winter fun for a second round. In February, the Lake George Winter Carnival returns to town, with snowmobile races, eating contests and more.