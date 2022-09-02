Everything you need to know about Amazon’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

the guard

Rating:

The visual splendor of this rich, beautiful Tolkien drama will have you gawking making House of Dragon look amateurish.

I like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) the fighter. She is brave, flawed and haughty, as bloody as it is brilliant, scarred by the horrors of war.

This is hugely enjoyable TV, a cinematic feast.

Weekly entertainment

Amazon’s prequel is something of a catastrophe.

It takes six or seven things that everyone remembers from the famous movie trilogy, add a water tank, make no one fun, tease mysteries that aren’t mysteries, and send the best character on a pointless detour.

The independent

Rating:

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power details its sprawling epic fantasy references from the get-go: even the title seems to be able to be split into multiple parts.

While The King Of Power may be a brand new story, it still has a lot of authentic Tolkienesque charm to go along with the best production value money can buy.

Variety

From this prelude, the story of The Rings of Power takes a solemn and awe-inspiring approach.

The first two episodes are admirably concise and compelling in their introductions.

Empire

Rating:

Lush and compelling, The Rings Of Power puts its money where its mouth is.

The very nice dwarfs are Scottish in color and bigger than life, smart and caring at the same time.

It may take you a while to get used to these new characters, but the signs are that it will be worth it.

NME

Rating:

“Don’t the great stories never end?” asks hobbit Samwise Gamgee during a slower moment in The Lord Of The Rings. He’s talking about his own journey through the epic fantasy world of JRR Tolkien, but he might as well refer to the franchise itself.

For starters, this is an excellent one.

The times

Despite the ingenuity the creators have had to use to populate Tolkien’s world with fresh, non-canonical characters, the whole thing has the air of terrified executives carrying an extraordinarily expensive vase over a slippery floor.

Perhaps two episodes won’t be enough to rate, and we’re indeed gearing up for the biggest and most gripping fantasy TV series ever made. But I’m definitely not there yet.

the mirror

Rating:

I have a pretty good idea of ​​how Amazon hopes to make its money back. By thrashing thousands of expensive big screen TVs – so viewers can truly appreciate the full cinematic wonder of this JRR Tolkien masterpiece.

The special effects in this prequel could very well blow Peter Jackson’s few Tolkien trilogies out of the water — and that’s before we’ve even seen the most spectacular of the promised fight scenes.

The sun

It’s ok, but no wizard.

It’s New Zealand’s beautiful scenery, intricate sets and fantastic costumes that are a major highlight in the first two episodes. They’re a happy distraction from the plot and characters, coming thick and fast.

The history behind this series is sifted through at such a pace that only JRR Tolkien aficionados can follow closely.

What is clear is that Amazon Prime Video has found someone really valuable in lead actress Morfydd Clark.