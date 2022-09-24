Everything to know ahead of Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker’s clash for the interim WBO belt tonight

Heavyweight duo Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker go head-to-head in an exciting showdown tonight in Manchester.

A fight between the pair was first announced back in April due to Tyson Fury’s emphatic stoppage win over Dillian Whyte, with the fight then set to take place over the summer.

With Parker signing for Sky Sports and BOXXER, the fight was initially delayed, with Joyce instead stopping Christian Hammer with ease, before the September date was finally announced last month.

Joe Joyce (left) and Joseph Parker (right) battle it out in a tantalizing heavyweight clash on Saturday

The pair will compete for the interim WBO title following a request from both promotional teams

Joyce and Parker, ranked one and two by the WBO respectively, will fight for the interim WBO heavyweight title following a joint request from Queensberry Promotions and BOXXER.

The WBO belt is currently held by Oleksandr Usyk after his second consecutive win over Anthony Joshua. Usyk was expected to fight Tyson Fury next, but that is now in doubt with the gypsy king in talks to take on Joshua in December.

If Joyce wins, he will move one step closer to a world title – while also being promoted to the outright champion should the WBO belt ultimately be vacated. Parker, on the other hand, will have to beat Joyce twice to move into that position, with a rematch clause in place if ‘The Juggernaut’ loses.

Now that the battle is fast approaching, Sports mail takes you through everything you need to know.

When is Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker?

The clash between Joyce and Parker is scheduled to take place tonight, September 24, at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The couple is expected to go to the ring around 10pm for those in the UK, although of course that will depend on the results beforehand.

There is also plenty of action on the undercard, with Amanda Serrano in the co-main event as she battles Sarah Mahfoud for the IBF, WBO and WBC featherweight belts.

This is how you watch the match

The fight, which will be a 12-round contest, will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office.

The price for the match was revealed on Friday afternoon and is £19.95.

Once purchased, the event will be available to stream online via BT’s website and app.

Once purchased, the event will be available to stream online via BT's website and app.

Joyce vs Parker: The key stats

Joe Joyce Age: 36 Height: 6ft 6in Reach: 80″ Position: Orthodox Record: 14-0-0 Knockouts: 13 Rounds: 63 Debut: 2018 Joseph Parker Age: 30 Height: 6ft 4in Reach: 76″ Position: Orthodox Record: 30-2-0 Knockouts: 21 Rounds: 201 Debut: 2012

Joyce claimed a comfortable fourth round stoppage win over Christian Hammer last time out

An improved Parker put on a solid show as he handed Chisora ​​a straight defeat

Who fights on the undercard?

There have been many who have questioned why the upcoming fight is a pay-per-view event, especially with the strength of the undercard beforehand.

However, there are some key clashes to watch out for, including Serrano’s unification bout against Mahfoud.

Ekow Essuman, Nathan Heaney and Tommy Fletcher are also on display.

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker

Amanda Serrano vs Sarah Mahfoud

Michael Magnesi vs Anthony Cacace

Ekow Essuman vs Samuel Antwi

Nathan Heaney vs Jack Flatley

Raven Chapman vs Jorgelina Guanini

James Heneghan vs Rod Douglas Jnr

Callum Thompson vs Delmar Thomas

Amaar Akbar vs Karlo Wallace

Mark Heffron vs Martin Ezequiel Bulacio

Tommy Fletcher vs Toni Visic

What has been said?

The pair have been friendly in the build-up to the fight, but Parker insists Joyce has shown a sign of weakness by calling for a rematch clause to be inserted into the fight contract.

“I know deep down I back myself 100 percent to beat somebody,” Parker shared iD boxing. ‘I want to beat Joyce first, twice, I’ll beat him in September, have a rematch and beat him again, then I’ll be free to fight anybody.

‘He’s not even champion so he shouldn’t have a rematch clause, but it’s one of those things where they wouldn’t make the fight happen unless it was in place.

‘I don’t need a rematch clause, for the Joshua fight I didn’t need a rematch clause because I backed myself and I’m backing myself now. I think it shows a little weakness.’

Parker insists the inclusion of a rematch clause if Joyce loses is a sign of weakness

Joyce has responded to that claim but insists it was just a smart business move.

“In my opinion, it’s just being smart, especially business wise,” he shared The mirror. ‘We are both in a good position and highly ranked.

‘I didn’t have to take this fight, but I chose to take it because it’s exciting and fans want to see it.

‘I’m A-side and I feel like I’m entitled to a rematch clause and I decided to take it and I think it’s just smart business.’