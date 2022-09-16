Everything the Dynamic Island can do on the iPhone 14 Pro
The iPhone 14 Pro will arrive in stores and on millions of doorsteps today and one of the first things people want to try out is the Dynamic Island. One of Apple’s most unique interface elements in years, the Dynamic Island isn’t an app or even a setting — it’s a visual representation of things happening in the background as you use your phone. It can be a multitasker – tap the island and it will open the app in it – a shortcut – tap and hold and it expands to show more information – or just a notification tray.
In his review of the iPhone 14 Pro, Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) rounded up all the things the Dynamic Island can do out of the box. Keep in mind that this list will expand significantly once third-party apps can use the Live Activities API in iOS 16.1, but for now, here are all the apps that work with Dynamic Island on your new iPhone 14:
General iPhone Alerts
- Connect accessories
- AirDrop
- AirPlay
- Flight mode
- Connect AirPods
- Apple Pay
- car key
- To upload
- eSIM Alerts
- Face ID
- Find my
- Focus changes
- Incoming calls
- Low battery
- NFC interactions
- Shortcut keys
- Silent switch on/off
- Unlock watch
Live Activities (Apple apps)
- Apple Music/Now Playing
- Camera indicator
- Maps directions
- Microphone Indicator
- Ongoing conversations
- Personal Hotspot
- Screen capture
- SharePlay
- timer
- Voice Memos
Now playing (Third-party apps)
- Amazon music
- Audible
- NPR One
- Cloudy
- Pandora
- SoundCloud
- Spotify
- stitcher
- Youtube music
Incoming Calls (Third-Party Apps)
- Google Voice
- skype