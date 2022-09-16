Everything the Dynamic Island can do on the iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro will arrive in stores and on millions of doorsteps today and one of the first things people want to try out is the Dynamic Island. One of Apple’s most unique interface elements in years, the Dynamic Island isn’t an app or even a setting — it’s a visual representation of things happening in the background as you use your phone. It can be a multitasker – tap the island and it will open the app in it – a shortcut – tap and hold and it expands to show more information – or just a notification tray.

In his review of the iPhone 14 Pro, Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) rounded up all the things the Dynamic Island can do out of the box. Keep in mind that this list will expand significantly once third-party apps can use the Live Activities API in iOS 16.1, but for now, here are all the apps that work with Dynamic Island on your new iPhone 14:

General iPhone Alerts

Connect accessories

AirDrop

AirPlay

Flight mode

Connect AirPods

Apple Pay

car key

To upload

eSIM Alerts

Face ID

Find my

Focus changes

Incoming calls

Low battery

NFC interactions

Shortcut keys

Silent switch on/off

Unlock watch

Live Activities (Apple apps)

Apple Music/Now Playing

Camera indicator

Maps directions

Microphone Indicator

Ongoing conversations

Personal Hotspot

Screen capture

SharePlay

timer

Voice Memos

Now playing (Third-party apps)

Amazon music

Audible

NPR One

Cloudy

Pandora

SoundCloud

Spotify

stitcher

Youtube music

Incoming Calls (Third-Party Apps)