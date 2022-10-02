Everything you need to know about the 2022 big NRL final: Parramatta vs Penrith at Accor Stadium

<!–

It’s the day football fans have been waiting for since the start of the season on March 10: the NRL’s grand final has finally arrived and this year the Parramatta Eels clash with the defending Prime Ministers the Penrith Panthers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest day on the rugby league calendar…

THE GRID AND ENTERTAINMENT (ALL TIMES AEST)

Calm before the storm Penrith coach Ivan Cleary (left) shakes hands with his Parramatta counterpart Brad Arthur as their teams gather around the trophy they will be fighting for

1:00 PM: Gates open at Accor Stadium in Homebush.

1:30 PM: The Penrith Panthers represent NSW in the Grand Final of the State Cup Championship against the Norths Devils of Queensland. The match pits the winner of the Queensland Cup against the winner of the NSW Cup.

3:20 PM: The first of two scheduled rounds of pre-game entertainment. Acting as a curtain to the NRLW’s grand finale, this one sees Aussie music icon Jimmy Barnes’ daughter Mahalia Barnes team up with Sydney’s west A.GIRL and Emma Donovan to pull off the classic song ‘The Real Thing’. perform, originally sung by Russell Morris.

3.55pm: The NRLW Grand Final between the Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels. The Knights finished second on the ladder, the Eels fourth after both sides failed to reach the final last year. Newcastle are favorites for the game, despite Parra knocking out the reigning Prime Minister Roosters.

Parramatta enters NRLW Grand Final as underdog despite taking out reigning Prime Ministers the Roosters to make the decider

Newcastle are seen beating the Dragons 30-6, putting them on the cusp of winning the match

6:30pm: The second episode of pre-match entertainment. Jimmy Barnes, Diesel, Emma Donovan, Sheldon Riley and Josh Teskey will all be featured, with Australian hip hop outfit Bliss n Eso and JOY paying tribute to retired NRL players.

7:30pm: Kick-off for the NRL Grand Final between the Eels and Panthers. Grand Finals rarely start exactly on time, though, so be prepared for a delay before the action kicks off. The national anthem is sung by Alinta Chidzey, star of Moulin Rouge: The Musical.

HOW TO WATCH?

Channel Nine’s coverage rolls from the Sunday Footy Show straight to the State Cup Championship grand final at 1:20 p.m.

Broadcast coverage of the NRLW decider starts at 3:55pm, there is a half-hour break before the news at 6pm, then coverage continues until 10:30pm with post-match news, interviews and more.

Fans can also stream the action on 9Now, or listen in on ABC, 2GB, SEN and Triple M radio.

Fox Sports will have pre-game coverage, but Nine will have the only live broadcast.

Penrith fans showered their heroes on a fan day at the club’s home ground last week – and are sure to pack Accor Stadium in hopes their team can clinch two titles in a row

Parramatta fans have endured the longest premiership drought of any club in the NRL, with their last win in 1986 – and they’ll be ready to explode when the Eels rise

WEATHER

Sydney is expected to have a 50 percent chance of showers east of Parramatta, where the Accor Stadium is located. There should be less showers in the afternoon – so with a bit of luck it will remain dry during the race.

THE TEAMS

Penrith: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Charlie Staines 3. Izack Tago 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Brian To’o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo. 14. Mitch Kenny 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Jaeman Salmon RESERVES: 18. Sean O’Sullivan 19. Matt Eisenhuth 20. J’maine Hopgood 21. Sunia Turuva 22. Chris Smith.

Parramatta: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Bailey Simonsson 5. Waqa Blake 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Isaiah Papali’i 13. Ryan Matterson 14. Nathan Brown 15. Jakob Arthur 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Marata Niukore. RESERVES: 18. Bryce Cartwright 19. Makahesi Makatoa 20. Tom Opacic 21. Ofahiki Ogden 22. Ky Rodwell.