‘Everything is overpriced’: Tel Aviv balks at soaring cost of living

Daniel moved to Tel Aviv from Australia only two years ago. But he’s had enough of the skyrocketing cost of living in Israel’s hedonistic coastal metropolis and is already preparing to leave.

The 36-year-old web entrepreneur was drawn to the beach town because of its laid-back reputation. But now he and his fiancé have decided to look elsewhere for a cheaper price, instead of going through Shk 9,500 ($2,900) per month for a 75 sqm apartment.

“[The cost of living] put me against the wall a little bit. . . I’d rather buy my own property and pay my own mortgage than be a stupid idiot and pay an arm and a leg just to say I live in Tel Aviv,” he said. “Everything — even a coffee — anything you touch, it’s overpriced.”

Daniel and his fiancé are not alone in their frustration at Israel’s high cost of living. At 5.2 percent, inflation is lower than in much of Europe or the US. But prices for many goods are already high and are now rising at the fastest pace since 2008. Last year the Economist Intelligence Unit named Tel Aviv the most expensive city in the world and polls suggest that the cost of living will be a critical issue in the general election. from Nov.

Tel Aviv is particularly exposed to this pressure. Israel’s tech capital has benefited immensely from the industry boom, which has attracted both start-ups and investors. Last year, Israeli tech groups raised $25.4 billion in funding, while Blackstone and SoftBank decided to open offices in the city. Streamlined glass and steel towers have sprung up to house growing tech groups, while expensive restaurants and boutiques serve their well-paid workers, who make up about a tenth of Israel’s workforce.

© Corinna Kern/Reuters

But the city has also faced rising inequality, with rising rents and high prices for everyday goods crowding out the working class. The city was the center of protests against the cost of living in 2011, which remain the largest in Israel’s history, with residents complaining that life for the less fortunate is becoming increasingly unaffordable.

“It has always been an expensive place to live. . . but it really feels like it’s reached the point of ridiculousness in the past year,” said Emma, ​​a life coach from Jaffa, a rapidly gentrifying district around the historic harbor once known for its citrus exports.

“For me, that’s the supermarket. I’m single and living alone, and sometimes I just don’t feel like going to the supermarket because it’s just as expensive as ordering a takeaway.”

Even relatively well-paid residents are not immune to the pressure. “I’m 35 and I have friends around my age, and we all have decent jobs,” said Julia, a tech worker who moved to the city seven years ago. “But I don’t think many of them have been able to save much — except for those who were lucky and managed to get options into their businesses.”

Economists say Israel’s high prices are the result of several factors. The retail and import sectors are dominated by a small number of players, as is the food industry, where kosher certification adds an extra layer of costs. In sectors such as agriculture, import restrictions protect local producers. “We generally don’t have enough competition,” said Karnit Flug, vice president of the Israel Democracy Institute and former head of the Bank of Israel.

This was exacerbated by rising real estate prices. House prices rose 11.6 percent in real terms in the year to March, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements. Rents followed, especially in major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. In Tel Aviv, an app called “Rent WTF” recently went viral that shows users photos of apartments and then lets them guess — and furiously — rent.

Flug says a combination of rapid population growth — Israel’s, at 1.6 percent a year, which is one of the fastest in high-income economies — had contributed insufficient land releases by successive governments and low interest rates to the rise in the economy. real estate prices .

Recommended

But in Tel Aviv, the phenomenon has also been turbocharged by the success of the Israeli technology scene, where the average gross monthly wage of Shk 26,878 per month is more than double the national average of Shk 11,753.

“In the center of Tel Aviv you are currently seeing rent increases of 7 to 10 percent. And I don’t see prices falling any time soon. There is just so much demand,” said Julian Nathan, managing director at Hold Real Estate.

“What comes onto the market from a sales or rental perspective moves very quickly. You have lines of people waiting to look at apartments.”

Israel’s central bank last week stepped up its efforts to contain rising prices and raised interest rates for the fourth meeting in a row. Activists have also called for reforms to protect tenants from excessive rent increases, and to increase the amount of social housing, which has been steadily declining over the past five decades. But Tel-Aviv residents like Emma, ​​the life coach, are not optimistic that the situation will improve.

“Everyone likes to complain here [about the cost of living]but nobody really does anything about it, so I think we’re all to blame,” she said.

“If you see an apartment and it costs X and you say, ‘No, I don’t want to pay that’, someone else will. So it’s just perpetuating itself, and I don’t see any change.”

Are you having trouble managing your finances when the cost of living rises? Our consumer editor Claer Barrett and financial educator Tiffany ‘The Budgetnista’ Aliche discussed tips on the best ways to save and budget as prices rise around the world in our latest IG Live. look at it here.