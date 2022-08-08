Everyone will be invited to Apple’s September iPhone event again

If you were hoping to get an invite to Apple Park next month, you may have to prepare for disappointment. The company appears to be holding another virtual event for the launch of the iPhone 14.

According to Mark Gurman’s sources, Apple has already started recording the video presentation for the event, indicating it doesn’t feel ready to return to fully in-person gatherings just yet, presumably due to ongoing COVID-related concerns. “This isn’t entirely surprising,” Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter, “but I’m told that Apple has started recording and curating the September media event, which will likely be in the first half of the month. will take place. (as usual).”

Gurman’s lack of surprise can be attributed to recent history: The Cupertino company has been giving virtual keynotes at every event since early 2020, and if the prediction is correct, September will be the 11th external event in a row. Still, there was some hope of a return to normalcy after a small number of invitees were allowed to attend one of the days of WWDC (which, incidentally, was online) in June this year. That hybrid approach could happen again, but it seems clear that the September announcements won’t be an entirely personal event.

Whether that’s good or bad is, of course, a matter of opinion. We argued on this site that Apple’s events should all be virtual as a matter of policy regardless of health concerns; Pre-recorded video keynotes definitely have the advantage over face-to-face meetings when it comes to brevity and efficiency. But just as it clings to the culture of office meetings, Apple loves the magic of getting journalists into a quiet auditorium and handing them the new products. It doesn’t let that go without a fight.

As for those new products, we can expect four new iPhones, and probably two or three new Apple Watches. But Gurman thinks there will be two separate events this fall, meaning some announcements will be withheld from the September showcase. A later event in October may focus on the iPad and/or the Mac instead.

Gurman refuses to commit to a specific date for any of this fall’s Apple events, but the Bloomberg reporter thinks the iPhone keynote will take place in the first half of September. And that gives us more to work with than you might think, because iPhone events usually happen on a Tuesday. We cautiously predict that the iPhone 14 launch is likely to take place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. (Last year it was September 14.)

For all the latest rumors, check out our detailed and regularly updated guides to the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, and check out this space for lots more reporting on fall’s big announcements.