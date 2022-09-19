Everyone in Victoria to get FREE cash voucher – warning it will have ‘run on dumplings’

The dinner and entertainment vouchers that proved hugely popular during the pandemic in both NSW and Victoria are back for another economic boost.

But this time only one state is offering them – Victoria – months before the ruling Labor party faces tough elections in two months’ time.

The big free giveaway is worth up to $125 per person and will be available Monday, September 19 through December 16, or before that, if the $25 million set aside for it has already been used.

While Victoria’s Dining and Entertainment vouchers can be used in many different ways, Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said one choice was particularly popular.

“If the claims of the latest round of vouchers are anything, we’re about to have a run on dumplings,” he said of the scheme, which runs every day of the week.

People are seen in a busy Melbourne restaurant. Victoria just introduced a new voucher system for dinners and entertainment

That’s good news for Chinese stores, but the vouchers can also be used to claim 25 percent off the total cost when $40 or more is spent on food at other participating restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs.

Food courts, fast food and takeaway restaurants, juice bars, kiosks, food trucks and canteens are also eligible.

The vouchers can also be used to get 25 percent off the total cost of your entertainment options when you spend $40 or more.

This means, for example, that if you spend $80 on entertainment or dining, you can get $20 back in cash.

You can make multiple claims for dining and entertainment until you get a total of $125 cash back.

The entertainment venues that accept the vouchers include cinemas, theaters, exhibitions, museums, zoos, amusement parks and many more.

Industry Recovery and Support Minister Ben Carroll said the scheme will help boost Victoria’s post-Covid economic recovery.

“Whether it’s booking a table for lunch or going to a live music event, this cashback program puts money back into people’s pockets and supports hard-working businesses across Victoria,” said Mr Carroll.

Daniel Andrews (pictured) said another round of vouchers for free dinners in Victoria could lead to ‘a run on dumplings’

“This program also helps build business and consumer confidence while supporting jobs and boosting the state’s economy.”

When the discount scheme was first introduced in Victoria last March, $32 million was used in just three months.

Despite what Mr Andrews said about dumplings, the largest number of claims came from movie tickets and the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Major Events Minister Steve Dimopolous hopes the success will be repeated with the second batch of vouchers.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has announced a new round of dinner and entertainment vouchers via Twitter (pictured)

“With a summer of big events ahead of us, we’re giving Victorians even more reasons to get out and enjoy all that the state has to offer, while saving money and supporting local businesses,” he said.

Mr Andrews tweeted the advice Victorians should ‘Get your friends together and book it. 25% is for us.’

For more information on how to get your vouchers, click here.

With its own state election in March, the NSW government will be watching closely how this latest round of handouts in Victoria plays out.