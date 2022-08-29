Everyone pays the cost as the rich keep spending

Inflation is not new, but price increases can still shock. I was recently vacationing in the Hamptons, a beach area outside New York, where I was stunned to pay $800 for a single shopping cart of groceries. This was not at a foodie empire, but rather at the IGA, the American equivalent of the British Tesco. Food prices have risen everywhere, but in places like this they have reached nosebleeds.

Wealthy locals and holiday shoppers are noticing it, but don’t seem to curb their spending. Everyone else travels an hour or more to run errands outside of the resort areas, order dry goods from Costco, and grow their own produce.

This story is extreme, but certainly not a one-off. To the extent that the wealthy in the US are not yet cutting their spending, they may be an important and under-reported factor driving inflation felt by everyone.

According to 2020 BLS statistics, the top two-fifths of the U.S. income distribution account for 60 percent of consumer spending, while the bottom two-fifths make up just 22 percent.

Income inequality is not the same as wealth inequality. But the two can go hand in hand. People who earn higher incomes typically receive a larger percentage of the compensation in stock. They also have much more equity (which tends to encourage more consumer spending, according to research by the IMF).

The American Enterprise Institute, a right-wing think tank, estimated in February that the wealth effect of both capital gains and money extraction from real estate refinancing (which has not yet been adjusted, such as stocks) represented $900 billion, with consumption impacts beginning last year and will continue until 2022.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos can build a half-billion dollar yacht and it won’t change life for anyone but him. But when the top quintile of Americans as a whole enjoys 80 percent of the wealth effect from rising stock and home values ​​(AEI estimate), I suspect it will start to have a real impact on inflation and on the overall fabric of our economy. which has become heavily financialized over the past 30 years of falling real interest rates.

Gavekal founder Charles Gave explained the underlying dynamics of it all in a recent piece for clients. “If the market interest rate [of interest] is too low relative to the natural rate, then financial engineering pays off. . . Borrowing to cover the spread will lead to an increase in the value of those assets that yield more than the market interest rate, but also to an increase in the debt burden.”

The problem is that fewer new assets will be created – why invest in a factory or staff training when you can buy back inventory? A practical result of this unfortunate arbitrage between Wall Street and Main Street is lower productivity. Falling productivity and artificially low rates often equate to inflationary recovery periods – just like they did in the 1970s.

The only way out is through the pain of higher interest rates. The market cost of capital must be normalized to reduce financialization and its attendant unproductive resource allocation and inequality.

Unfortunately, the pain of that paradigm shift (like the benefits of the previous one) will not be shared equally. Rising rates hit the poor hardest, raising the cost of non-consumable goods such as food, housing, and paying for credit cards and other loans. The rich can continue to spend, while others must make tougher economic choices.

The US housing market is the best example of the economic and social disadvantages of extremely financialized growth. Historically, high home prices — which are in part the result of more cash buyers and investors in the market, as well as zoning restrictions and financing trends favoring the wealthy — mean more people are renting. Rents are now rising not only in the big cities, but in most of the country.

But the people who tend to rent are the ones least likely to afford the higher prices. According to Pew Data 2021, 60 percent of renters are in the lower quartile of U.S. income. If you look at the net worth, including the net worth of the assets, that number rises to 87.6 percent. As more discretionary income goes to the basics, the consumption picture shifts further towards the rich.

Of course, no economic paradigm lasts forever. Higher interest rates will eventually drive down artificially inflated asset values.

Meanwhile, the Biden White House is doing what it can to ease the inflationary pain for working people. It has released strategic petroleum reserves in a partially successful effort to lower prices at the pump, push limits on some pandemic-era student loans, and push for antitrust measures in areas where corporate concentration (which has grown hand-in-hand) with financialization) may be responsible for some inflationary pressures.

But more changes are needed. The success of corporate lobbyists in undoing attempts to reverse loopholes is shameful. Forgoing student debt – as generous as it may be – won’t change the fact that the cost of four years of private college in the US (an elastic cost that can be increased indefinitely by the world’s wealthy) is almost double that. median household income. The housing markets continue to cry out for major reforms.

I suspect it takes a younger generation to make these kinds of system changes. They just don’t have that much ability to protect.

rana.foroohar@ft.com