'Everybody knows': Canelo Alvarez sets sights on Dmitry Bivol rematch after beating Gennady Golovkin

‘Everybody Knows’: Canelo Alvarez sets sights on Dmitry Bivol rematch after claiming victory in Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight

  • Canelo Alvarez wants to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol
  • Mexican retained his super-middleweight title by beating Gennady Golovkin
  • Four-division world champion delivered extensive pummeling in Las Vegas

Published: 09:08, 18 September 2022 | Up to date: 09:58, 18 September 2022

Canelo Alvarez is only interested in one fight after deciding the result with Gennady Golovkin.

The Mexican ended his bitter rivalry with Golovkin on Saturday as the Mexican won the trilogy fight by unanimous decision to retain the undisputed world super middleweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday.

It marked a return to the winning column after suffering the second loss of his career to Dimitry Bivol in his last fight.

Speaking about the possibility of a Bivol rematch, he said: ‘Of course everyone knows that. We’ll see, we’ll see what happens in that match.’

Canelo said: ‘It’s very important for my legacy, for me, for my pride, for my country, for my family, for everything.

‘It is very important and I will beat him.’

‘I need rest. I need to come back and get strength back in my hand, regain my hand and get strength back in my body so I can come back stronger than ever.’

Alvarez was rarely troubled as his 40-year-old opponent, the current undisputed middleweight champion, struggled to match the energy and work rate of the titleholder, who defeated Golovkin for the second time in three meetings.

“Thank you for everything, thank you Golovkin,” Alvarez said. – We gave the fans three good games.

‘I’ve been through some very difficult things in my life and the only thing you can do is try to carry on and move on.

‘He’s a really good fighter. I know he’s strong, he’s a great fighter and that’s why we’re here and I’m happy to share the ring with him.

‘I will continue forward to keep my legacy going.’

