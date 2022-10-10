Every Single Gaping Plot Hole in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for: Don’t worry sweetie.





It goes without saying that the world is in turmoil don’t worry baby, which was on display across the country in September. The film was released to mixed reviews, earning only 39% on Rotten Tomatoes, which can perhaps be attributed to the various plot holes in the story, making it difficult to follow and appreciate as a spectator. While a certain amount of suspense of disbelief is necessary when entering such a dystopian psychological thriller as don’t worry babythere’s a level of responsibility that filmmakers must be held to make a story make sense.

For those who may not have seen it yet Olivia Wilde‘s second directing company, don’t worry babyproceed with caution, but here’s a quick summary of the plot: Alice Chambers, played by Florence Pugholives a seemingly perfect life in a 1950s town called Victory, with her dreamy husband Jack, played by Harry Styles, who does a mysterious job. One day, Alice begins to realize that not all is as it seems in this utopia, and, long story short, she finds out that Victory is in fact a simulation that Jack forcibly entered her into when their marriage got into trouble. real, 21st century world. When Alice realizes this and Jack again tries to force her to stay, Alice kills him and runs from Victory’s enforcers back to her real life, escaping the simulation and re-entering the world as a widow of her own.

Hallucinations and empty eggs

First, we need to discuss what takes up most of the film: Alice’s hallucinations. What’s really going on there? Many of her hallucinations border on deadly and suicidal behaviors and situations, but why? Sure, the hallucinations inform her that something isn’t right, but none of these hallucinations lend themselves particularly to specific information that Victory herself is illegitimate. For example, let’s take the scene where Alice is crushed between the window and the wall or the scene where Alice nearly chokes herself with Saran wrap – suggesting in these scenes “Alice, you’re in a simulation”?

There is, of course, the infamous empty egg scene, where Alice breaks open egg after egg and reveals that there is nothing in any of them. This suggests her reality is skewed, but it suggests another plot hole: how does food and drink work during the Victory Project? Are people’s bodies fed in the real world or do they actually eat in Victory? Aside from the empty egg scene, more often than not, audiences see real food being prepared and eaten in Victory, such as the ritualistic shots of coffee and buttered toast that recur over and over as Alice and Jack begin their days in Victory. When people eat in the simulation that is the Victory Project, do they get that food in real life? Or is it another job of the men if they leave the simulation every day to feed the bodies of their women who are still mentally digested in the simulation? For that matter, how does going to the bathroom work? There’s certainly no need to go to the bathroom in Victory’s simulated world, but for their bodies in real life, what’s the deal there? Is there a catheter situation or something like that?

Another similar question: how does pregnancy work within the Victory Project? Jack says the kids aren’t real, but Peg (Kate Berlant) is pregnant throughout the movie and Bunny (Olivia Wilde) has two kids – something isn’t right. It’s important to remember that everything in the simulation is design and carefully crafted to be as realistic as possible, so do the kids just come into being in the simulation? That said, the concept of pregnancy during the simulation still doesn’t make sense. Are there explanations for these questions, or more likely, were these just unforeseen events that were overlooked?

That ending raises some valid questions

Other key plot holes to discuss revolve around the film’s ending. First and foremost, there’s the issue of how Alice kills Jack. How can Alice killing Jack in Victory also kill Jack in real life but Alice can’t be killed in Victory and only in real life? In layman’s terms, how come men can be killed within the Victory Project, but women can’t? Perhaps this was a matter of lack of clarity in the dialogue, but Bunny’s choice of words in her warnings to Alice seemed to suggest that only men can be killed in Victory, which is misleading to the public regardless of dialectal intent.

In the latest flashbacks of don’t worry baby, it is revealed that Jack forced Alice into the Victory Project, but how? It can be assumed that he physically abused her, possibly in her sleep, forcing her into the elaborate equipment depicted in the film. However, this does not take into account the life Alice would leave behind as a busy surgeon, with many roots and colleagues who know her and would find that one day she got up and disappeared. Maybe Jack covered those bases by contacting her work on her behalf and saying they were moving, or that Alice just quit, but it seems unrealistic that no one in Alice’s life would be looking for her.

And if Jack was unemployed before he and Alice joined the Victory Project, what is the job he leaves every day to go into the simulation to supposedly pay the costs of being part of the Victory Project? One possible answer is that Frank, played by Chris Pine, hired him to help facilitate the Victory Project, so maybe he’s working for the actual project itself, which could explain the strange job promotion that became a forced dance scene in the middle of the film. Either way, these are points that aren’t addressed in the film and that may leave audience members scratching their heads.

How does the simulation work?

Finally, the entire premise of the film itself must be questioned. How do people’s experiences within the simulation that is the Victory Project coexist in the same reality? How do Alice and Jack both gain awareness of real life and share a cohesive conversation in the simulation? Unlike virtual reality or VR, which today would be the closest to such a simulation, the Victory Project seems almost more akin to a kind of hypnosis, where Victory exists in people’s imaginations as opposed to projected reality. When Alice walks into Victory she’s actually in bed, when Alice talks into Victory she doesn’t actually make a sound, and even when Alice blinks into Victory, her eyes are prying into a device needed to make the simulation work.

How is the reality of the simulation shared with the participants? For example, what are the random earthquakes that happen throughout the movie? This is never really addressed and again raises the question of how people can share such experiences within their different simulated realities. This was a big mistake in the film, which erodes just about any legitimacy of the concept.

Needless to say, don’t worry baby has a few rough spots. The film contains interesting concepts that perhaps, had they been executed differently, could have been extremely effective. That said, the film is to be commended for its effort, and if anything else, it is to be commended for its beautiful cinematography, as well as its powerhouse lead actress, Florence Pugh, both of which make the film absolutely worth watching. see.