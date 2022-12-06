Every multiplayer shooter needs a taster option like Valorant’s new Swiftplay mode

Gone are the days when you were late for dinner because you accidentally got into a 45-minute slog through Fracture.

Tactical hero shooter Valorant, one of the best free games, just released limited-time Swiftplay mode. It condenses the entire Unrated mode into a smoother session for those times when you just want a quick game.

Swiftplay is now available to play in-game from December 6 to January 10. However, if things go well, Valorant can keep it as an example for others. I’m looking at you, Rainbow Six Siege.

NEW GAMEMODE: Swiftplay | #VALORANT It’s like Unrated, but fast. > Available from today until January 10 > 2 halves of 4 rounds, the team that wins 5 rounds wins. > Games last about 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/koVZxaOSsHDecember 6, 2022 view more

Swiftplay is similar to Valorant’s standard Unrated mode, but built to be completed much faster. You will still see two teams of five players battling for victory. While those sessions can last anywhere from 25 minutes to a full hour, Swiftplay promises the whole experience in just 15 minutes. Each game will be in two halves, with four rounds per half – that’s eight in total for someone as bad at math as I am.

Even though it’s supposed to be a temporary mode that will leave us on January 10, developers Riot Games might want to consider keeping it. The long time demands of so many online shooters like Rainbow Six Siege or War zone 2 means anyone looking for half an hour to kill will have to show up somewhere late in the name of a game.

Giving teams an option for short and fun sessions not only makes the games more challenging for veteran players, but also more accessible to newcomers who want a taste of the game without having to commit to a real session.