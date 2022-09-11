Every MCU and Star Wars trailer Disney released today

Disney held its semi-annual D23 event this weekend, where it showed off a ton of trailers, teasers, and short scenes of all the Disney stuff coming this year and next. Particular attention was paid to shows and movies coming to Disney Plus, and new entries in his Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

A ticket and in-person presence were required to see some of the coolest sneak previews, meaning you’ll probably have to wait to get your first look iron heart, Indiana Jones, or Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania. But the company still took the time to drop a few teasers and trailers for the rest of us.

Willow

The sequel to the 1988 film about a wizard that few believe in but who saves the world from an evil sorceress with the help of a baby, a sorceress turned goat, and swordsman, two brownies and a princess, got a new trailer that shows more of the plot. Like House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: the rings of power, this seems to be a very big epic fantasy. But unlike those shows, this one seems to have a sense of humor. Willow premieres on Disney Plus on November 30.

Star Wars: Andoro

The prequel to the truly excellent Rogue One finally another trailer that has a lot of intrigue. It will certainly set you up for all the fear and misery that a show about people doomed to die is used to do. Star Wars: Andoro will premiere on September 21.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

While Disney had plenty of live-action to show off, it also took the time to give us a trailer for its animated anthology series, Stories of the Jedi. The show features episodes focusing on Ahsoka’s training and the rise (and perhaps fall) of Count Dooku. All six episodes will stream on Disney Plus starting October 26.

The Mandalorian

Finally! After two years we get another season of The Mandalorian. This teaser trailer was light on the plot, but shows the Mandalorian reunited with his adopted son, Grogu, and plenty of action involving the other Mandalorians such as Bo-Katan (played by Katee Sackhoff). The Mandalorian returns for season three in February 2023.

Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson Returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Secret Invasion. It’s a loose adaptation of the great Marvel comic book crossover in which Earth is invaded by shape-shifting aliens. Jackson is back as Nick Fury and is joined by recurring characters Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), and James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle). Olivia Colman also shows up in the trailer. The six-part limited series will premiere in 2023.

And speaking of Don Cheadle, Disney has finally announced that his character, Rhodey, is finally getting his own long-rumored Disney Plus series, armor wars.

Werewolf at night

Marvel showed a black and white trailer for its Werewolf at night special, starring Gael García Bernal, Jack Russell. The trailer also gives us our first – albeit brief – glimpse of Man-Thing. We don’t know much about the premise of the special yet, but it will debut on Disney Plus on October 7, just in time for Halloween.

She-Hulk

Marvel debuted a new She-Hulk trailer showing yesterday what the rest of the season has in store, featuring Daredevil (who was also seen at the event and teased his Disney Plus return, Born again) making a guest appearance at the very end. New episodes of She-Hulk stream every Thursday on Disney Plus.

Lightning strikes

Confirmed lineup for #Thunderbolts Florence Pugh — Yelena

Sebastian Stan — Bucky

David Harbor – Red Guardian

Wyatt Russell — Agent in the USA

Hannah John-Kamen — Ghost

Olga Kurilenko — Taksmaster

Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Valentina pic.twitter.com/WUL4Rb5pCH — Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) September 10, 2022

While not an official trailer, Marvel has revealed the cast for 2024 Lightning strikes. Following a team of reformed super-villains, the film stars David Harbor (Red Guardian), Olga Kurilenko (Taskmaster), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Fontaine), Florence Pugh (Yelena), Hannah John Karmen (Ghost), Wyatt Russell (US agent) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes).

Fantastic four

Marvel has given us the release date for the next one Fantastic fourand it will premiere on November 8, 2024. Details about the cast still remain nonexistent, although we do know that Matt Shakman, who directed WandaVisionwill serve as the director of this film na The Departure of Jon Watts in April. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, said we’ll have to wait until next year’s D23 to find out more.