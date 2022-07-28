‘Every American should pay attention on monkeypox’: HHS official’s warning

Every American should “pay attention” to the monkeypox outbreak as the disease could spread to more groups than just gay men, the head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) warned on Thursday — as the number of cases in the United States increased. US reached the 4600 to become the highest. count in the world.

Dr Xavier Becerra, secretary of the HHS, gave the stark warning at a news conference, adding that infections with the disease were “painful” and could also be dangerous. He insisted it was “absolutely” still possible for the US to eradicate monkey pox.

The vast majority of cases still involve gay or bisexual men, but last week America registered the first two cases in children — in a toddler in California and baby traveling through Washington DC — and a pregnant woman who tested positive when she was almost was full – term.

Top experts have been warning for weeks that other groups could get the disease because it doesn’t require sexual contact to transmit, just close contact such as hugs or brushing an infected person’s skin rash.

Becerra’s comments came after the number of infections in the US rose by 1,048 cases on Thursday to become the highest in the world, with officials warning the number would continue to climb “weeks”. California and New York accounted for 75 percent of the increase, which was attributed to the addition of “historic” cases.

No deaths have yet been reported in the US, with only one recorded in Nigeria so far in this global outbreak of more than 20,000 cases. But there are concerns that if the disease spread to more vulnerable groups – including children and pregnant women – there would be more deaths.

At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conference, Becerra warned, “Every American should pay attention to monkeypox.

Monkeypox is not Covid, but it is contagious, it is painful and it can be dangerous. At HHS, our goal is to stay ahead of the virus and stop the outbreak. We are doing everything we can in that regard.’

He added: “On demand, we can’t just stay ahead of the curve, but end this outbreak – absolutely. We believe we have done everything we can at the federal level [for this].’

Becerra also called on any American who offered the vaccine to get one, pointing out that even with Covid — which may be even more deadly than monkey pox — many Americans still haven’t gotten the shot.

Nearly 800,000 additional doses of the vaccine have arrived in the United States and are now being made available to states, they announced today. This is more than double the total of 338,000 distributed so far.

Health officials also say another 5.5 million will arrive by May next year, with another 11.1 million in storage if the outbreak worsens.

Most states are currently implementing vaccines to close contacts of reported cases, with New York City and Washington DC offering them to all gay or bisexual men who have multiple sexual contacts in a fortnight. Both have cut plans to offer a second dose — usually given 28 days after the first — due to a lack of supply.

Yesterday, top officials also took to the airwaves to warn men who have sex with men to “limit” their sexual contacts to stem the spread of the disease.

dr. Jennifer McQuiston, a pathology expert at the CDC, told the briefing that nearly every case of monkeypox had been reported in a man, with the “vast majority” saying they had sex with other men. They were on average 35 years old, the oldest was 76.

About two-fifths of the cases were detected among white men, while another two-fifths were among Hispanic and nearly 30 percent among blacks. Four percent were Asian.

Nearly all cases have experienced skin rashes during their infection, with fatigue, fever, and swollen lymph nodes making up the rest of the four most common symptoms.

To date, no deaths from the disease have been reported in the US, but there is growing fear that the disease could spread to more vulnerable groups, including children and pregnant women.

The disease only requires physical contact to spread — such as hugging or brushing an infected person’s arm — or can be picked up from scabs from a patient lying on the bed. Sexual contact is not necessary.

This week, the CDC revealed the first two cases in children — in a toddler from California and an infant traveling through Washington DC. Another infection has also been detected in a pregnant woman, although the location has not been disclosed.

Health officials say all cases are “doing well.” But data suggests that children under eight have a higher risk of serious illness than adults. Pregnant women are also more at risk, especially those in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, where the disease can lead to abnormalities in the formation of organs in the baby.

Other experts have warned that monkeypox has likely already spilled over to other groups, but it’s not yet discovered because officials are running too little testing.

Dawn O’Connell, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS, said there were an additional 11.1 million doses available for the US in Denmark that were currently in storage.

She said these would be deployed with further funding from Congress, and if deemed necessary, the cases were allowed to escalate.

Yesterday, another 1,048 cases of monkeypox were recorded in the US, with McQuiston saying the bulk of this number was “historic” and infections were only now being added to the total.

It makes the US outbreak the largest in the world, with Spain – one of the first countries to register cases – behind with 3,738 infections next to Germany with 2,540.

But when the data is viewed in terms of population — which is more accurate because it takes the size of the countries into account — the top ten countries with the highest number of cases show that the US has the eighth largest outbreak.

At the top of the table is Spain, with the most cases per inhabitant, followed by Portugal and the Netherlands.