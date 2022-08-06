Everton vs Chelsea game halted after a supporter suffered a medical emergency in the stands

The Everton-Chelsea game was interrupted with just minutes to go after police rushed onto the pitch to warn club doctors of a fan in need of medical attention in the crowd.

Officials paused the game for three minutes while officials groomed the supporter. The match also saw Everton players Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina out injured.

At the end of the game, ten minutes were added to allow for the interruptions.

The news comes just months after Chelsea’s match against Leeds in March was halted after a fan had a medical emergency in the crowd. The fan received medical attention from officials present and his condition was later confirmed to be stable.

The Carabao Cup match between Tottenham and Chelsea in January was also halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd

On December 1, Watford vs Chelsea and Southampton vs Leicester were both paused to allow a fan to be treated in the stands.

Meanwhile, in October, a fan received emergency treatment during Newcastle’s game against Tottenham at St James’ Park, during which the supporter was stabilized and taken to hospital. The match was resumed after a delay of 20 minutes.

Ben Godfrey was stretched out at Goodison Park after a serious injury

During Saturday’s game at Goodison Park, Everton defender Ben Godfrey was also stretchered off the field following a serious injury.

The 24-year-old challenged Chelsea’s Kai Havertz for the ball when his ankle appeared to roll onto his right leg. Referee Kevin Friend added an additional eight minutes to the first half after the incident.

Godfrey has since been taken to a nearby hospital for an assessment of his injury.