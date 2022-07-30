Everton super-fan scores in against Dynamo Kyiv after hero is honoured for his work helping Ukraine

Everton superfan Paul Stratton was honored for his heroic work helping Ukraine during the Toffees’ exhibition game with Dynamo Kyiv.

The Liverpool City Clerk was suggested as a substitute by manager Frank Lampard to take a penalty during the game at Goodison Park.

Stratton converted from the spot and received a standing ovation from the fans before being embraced by the Everton players.

The Liverpool Echo reported that the ex-police officer traveled to Poland in March to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The Echo said he was “accompanied by a Polish language book and a network of former police and army colleagues.”

And Stratton was praised for his heroic work with a moment he will never forget.

After scoring the penalty, the council worker ran behind the goal at the Gwladys Street End and fell to his knees before kissing the Everton badge.

It rounded out a 3-0 win for Frank Lampard’s side at Goodison Park ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, who hails from Ukraine, led the Blues in an emotional evening for all involved.

The left-back revealed that his father is part of a military unit in his home country.

Before the match with Dynamo Kyiv, he said: ‘My family is still in Ukraine, everyone – my uncle, my father, my mother. They’re okay.

‘[My father] is military, but he is in Kiev. He works in a military unit, but he is not going to eastern Ukraine. I’m proud of him. I love them, my father, my mother.’