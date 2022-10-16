Everton struggling to agree contract terms with Anthony Gordon after he asked for ‘£100,000-a-week’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Contract talks between Everton and Anthony Gordon ‘have reached an impasse’ after the 21-year-old asked for ‘£100,000 a week’.

Despite his youth, Gordon has become a key player for the Toffees and has barely missed a game since the start of last season.

He is also one of the brightest youth stars in the country, having scored four goals in nine appearances for England Under 21s.

Anthony Gordon has barely missed a game for Everton since the start of last season

The Toffees are eager to keep him, but contract talks have stalled due to his wage demands

The winger was linked with a transfer to Chelsea last summer for a fee that could have been as much as £60million, but Everton are now looking to reward him for his stay at Goodison Park.

According to reports in the sunEverton are ready to offer Gordon a pay rise after his willing appearances, but talks have slowed down after the Liverpool-born starlet asked for a wage of ‘£100k-a-week’.

They also report that Gordon’s team sees these wage demands as an accurate reflection of the high rating he received last summer.

Gordon, who has two years left on his current deal, has demanded a wage of ‘£100,000 a week’

Everton have had a fairly solid start to the season, sitting 14th in the league, although they have lost their last two games to Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Toffees were impressive at the back but struggled to score goals, with Gordon currently their top scorer despite only finding the net twice.

Holding on to attacking talents like him could prove vital as Frank Lampard tries to forge a long-term plan for Everton.