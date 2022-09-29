Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffers yet another injury setback

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered another minor setback and his expected return from injury has been delayed by at least a week.

Calvert-Lewin started the season with dreams of getting into England’s World Cup squad, but there’s little chance of that happening now, as he returns to Premier League action against Manchester United on 9 October at the earliest.

The striker was injured on the eve of the campaign and Frank Lampard had hoped to get Calvert-Lewin to work against West Ham on September 18, but was forced to take him out of that game and the Everton manager will stop him against Southampton. at.

The past 12 months have been a source of huge frustration for Calvert-Lewin, but Lampard will not put undue pressure on the 25-year-old and will not return him to his starting lineup until he feels the England international is physically ready. .

“I haven’t talked to him about a trust issue,” Lampard said. “But if he did, it would be completely understandable because of a few injuries if he felt that way.

‘Communication is the key word. I know how players are – you tell the manager you’re fine because you want to get back in.

Frank Lampard will be without Calvert-Lewin this weekend for the trip to Southampton

“I think there has been a very open conversation between me, Dominic and the medical department to make sure we get him in the best position possible because it’s a long season. I don’t want to bring him back too soon.’

Lampard added: “He looked so strong in training in America during the pre-season preparation and then he got injured for Chelsea. I just want to bring him back to the level where he was a machine, where he looked like the Dominic we all want to see.

“It’s more about making sure Dominic is in the best shape. We’ve reviewed his plan and some of his training to make sure he’s in the best shape possible. I have to think if he’s ready to start over if he comes.’