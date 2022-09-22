Everton star Conor Coady organises star-studded bash to raise £350K, but he will miss the party

Everton loan star Conor Coady has spoken of his pride at working with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and Trent Alexander Arnold as the trio bid to raise £350,000 for young people at a star-studded gala.

Coady is one of the driving forces behind the Football for Change campaign, which is led by Carragher and also supported by Reds back Alexander-Arnold among a host of stars, and aims to help youngsters in disadvantaged areas.

Football for Change is pulling out all the stops with a spectacular event at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, where Noel Gallagher will headline and the night will be compered by Vernon Kay.

Everton loanee Conor Coady is heavily involved in the FFC campaign

But despite helping to organize the A-list party, Coady is set to miss it as he prepares for England’s game against Italy on Friday night, admitting that his “missus is cleansed”.

FOOTBALL FOR CHANGE Football for change was launched last year by Jamie Carragher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to help young people from socially and economically challenged backgrounds build a better future A major social mobility initiative supported by football superstars including Gary Neville, Jude Bellingham, Steven Gerrard, Anthony Gordon, Lucas Moura, Peter Crouch and Alan Shearer. the campaign has also teamed up with Noel Gallagher ahead of a spectacular fundraising event in Manchester next week. Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Carragher, who co-chairs the FFC, has been a driving force behind the charity’s crusade, which aims to lift young people from disadvantaged backgrounds out of poverty with life-changing opportunities in education and employment. Sir Rod Stewart is patron of the initiative. Since launching last November, Football For Change has raised £350,000 and is aiming to double that at next week’s star-studded fundraiser. Noel Gallagher headlines with his High Flying Birds, and Melanie C and Emeli Sande also provide entertainment with individual sets. Vernon Kay hosts, while exclusive lots that cannot be bought have been donated for a live auction by David Beckham, Formula 1, Robbie Williams, Calvin Harris and BT Sport. Football legends, business leaders and celebrities will be in attendance at the event, which is sponsored by Swinton Insurance.

Still, Coady hopes the money raised at the event will bring the total Football for Change pool to more than £700,000, which will be used to help young people in disadvantaged areas into employment and education.

“As footballers we have an opportunity to help people and we do our best to do that,” Coady said Sports mailwhich supports Football for Change.

‘I feel incredibly lucky to do this job and get the chance to help. No one is asking us to do this, we want to do it.

‘I was very lucky growing up, I had a great family behind me, I wanted to play football and was lucky enough to do it, but some people don’t have that chance. In Football for Change there are so many people from different backgrounds trying to push and help.’

While Coady, Carragher and Alexander-Arnold all hail from Merseyside, the campaign commands support across the country.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (born in Sheffield), ex-Manchester United and England full-back Gary Neville (Greater Manchester), are both on board, while Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham (Stourbridge) are supporters along with Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard and England’s Euro 2022 winners Beth Mead (Whitby) and Toni Duggan (Liverpool), plus Spurs’ Lucas Moura and MOTD experts Alan Shearer, Peter Crouch and Gary Lineker. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is one of many fans.

Die-hard Manchester City fan Gallagher will headline the chic party with his High Flying Birds, and Melanie C and Emeli Sande will also provide entertainment with individual sets.

‘Money-can’t-buy lots’ have been donated to a live auction by David Beckham, Formula 1, Robbie Williams, Calvin Harris and BT Sport.

“My lady is a bit exhausted to be honest because it’s going to be a lively night but I’m off with the England boys,” joked Coady.

But the 29-year-old, who hails from St Helens, is dead serious about pushing the campaign to new heights.

‘I am desperate to help people and if I have the opportunity I will do the best I can.

“We’re only just getting started,” Coady added. ‘You can see that people are getting involved, and the people we want to be involved.

Conor Coady (v), Alexander-Arnold and Carragher are the driving force behind FFC

‘We do our best to help young vulnerable people to have a better life. And it’s important that we keep trying to push it.

The focus is on school pupils who are not in employment, education or training (known as NEET by public bean counters) in neighborhoods affected by low education and high youth unemployment.

Across the country, 711,000 young people aged 16 to 24 are currently in the position of well-founded fears that the cost of living crisis and an economic downturn are about to make life even harder.

Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard, with Ardonagh Retail CEO Ian Donaldson supporting Football for Change

Among 16-17-year-olds, the latest figure for so-called NEETs nationally is 64,720, of which 1,950 live in the Liverpool City Region. Two hundred of these youngsters have been identified in Sefton, the area where Carragher grew up.

Among the initial activities funded by Football for Change are a life-changing project for 40 young people who traveled to the US for a sports and education programme, a training scheme for homeless young people and a new youth education center in Bootle.

Liverpool has the second highest proportion of young people out of education and employment of any city in the country, narrowly behind Birmingham, which currently claims the dubious honour.

Noel Gallagher will headline the Football For Change gala dinner at Old Trafford

Carragher told Sports mail last week that he is realistic about the scale of the challenge and the fact that there are deep-rooted problems that he and the football community will struggle to resolve. Yet Football For Change is determined to help those it can.

“We’re giving it a good go,” Carragher said. ‘There is a lot of enthusiasm and we are just trying to do the right thing.

‘Most players come from working-class backgrounds… The players are lucky, I was lucky, the income that comes in, I’m not denying that, they deserve it, but I think it’s important that people in our position give something back to help people from their own communities.

‘We’ve had a lot of players wanting to get involved, which is healthy.’

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the driving forces behind Football For Change

The problem is that poverty can get stuck in a cycle in some disadvantaged communities. Disadvantaged children – identified as those entitled to free school meals or in care – routinely achieve lower grades at GCSE and often grow up with more limited opportunities in life.

“You can feel the world is against you and other people are luckier and luckier,” said co-organiser and Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold, who was born and raised in the West Derby district of Liverpool.

“You see so much deprivation in the city, whether it’s through housing, shelter, education,” added Alexander Arnold, 23, who already has 234 caps for Liverpool and 17 for England, after being spotted by the Anfield club in an age. six.

‘I’ve always felt growing up that if I had the opportunity to help others and give to others as much as I can, that would be great and that’s the platform I have now and that’s important to me to use it properly. way.’