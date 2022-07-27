Everton prepared to listen to offers for Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes

Everton are ready to listen to offers for Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes.

Gomes, 28, is considered one of the Merseyside club’s highest earners as he earns a salary of around £100,000 a week.

There is growing speculation about his future as he didn’t play a minute of Everton’s friendlies during their pre-season tour of the United States.

Gomes would not be injured, as he trains in the US with Frank Lampard’s team.

Once considered an integral part of the Everton side, the combative central midfielder was rushed back from his horrific ankle injury sustained against Tottenham in November 2019.

But he now looks set to leave the club in the summer should Everton get a suitable offer for his services.

Gomes made just 14 Premier League appearances for the Toffees last season, as the club narrowly dodged the shame of relegation to the Championship.

He has played a total of 100 games since joining Everton from Barcelona three years ago on a £22 million deal.

Elsewhere, Everton is nearing the signing of former Wolves left-back Ruben Vinagre.

The 23-year-old Sporting Lisbon defender was at Everton’s Finch Farm on Tuesday for his medical treatment before agreeing to a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent.