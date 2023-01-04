Everton: Frank Lampard’s job is on a knife edge, but is he REALLY their biggest problem?

As another chorus of boos echoed around Goodison Park in the wake of Everton’s dismal 4-1 defeat to Brighton on Tuesday, Toffees fans were left haunted by the prospect of another torturous battle against relegation.

The Merseyside club narrowly escaped the final hurdle last season, rectifying a campaign Evertonians would soon like to forget, but it seems they are heading for yet another showdown of torment and fear.

A hard-fought 1-1 draw at reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday briefly renewed hope, but Frank Lampard’s side showed little to no resistance in Tuesday’s humiliation against the Seagulls.

Frank Lampard is in danger of losing his job as Everton manager after a dismal start to the season

<img id="i-86ba0a17a3cd7bb0" src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/1672857016_98_Everton-Frank-Lampards-job-is-on-a-knife-edge-but.jpg" height="368" width="634" alt="The Toffees suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton on Tuesday night” class=”blkBorder img-share” style=”max-width:100%” /> <img id="i-86ba0a17a3cd7bb0" src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/1672857016_98_Everton-Frank-Lampards-job-is-on-a-knife-edge-but.jpg" height="368" width="634" alt="The Toffees suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton on Tuesday night” class=”blkBorder img-share” /> The Toffees suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton on Tuesday night

Of course, as in modern football, the 44-year-old boss is hardest hit by the storm and is in danger of becoming Goodison Park’s latest management casualty.

However, Toffees supporters will be the first to admit that Everton’s crisis runs much deeper than Lampard’s: investment has declined; fan pessimism has skyrocketed; and recruiting has generally flattered to deceive.

Sports mail has examined the discernible problems at Everton and suggested why Lampard should not be held fully responsible for the team’s failures on the pitch.

Lampard takes a beating and threatens to become the latest management casualty for the Toffees

Before we get into Goodison Park’s problems at board level, it’s important to emphasize from the outset that Lampard’s record at Everton is very poor compared to his predecessors.

No Toffees manager has posted a worse record since 2016 than Lampard, whose 30.77 winning percentage is lower compared to Ronald Koeman (41.38 per cent), Sam Allardyce (38.46 per cent), Marco Silva (40 per cent) . ), Carlo Ancelotti (46.27 percent) and Rafael Benitez (31.8 percent).

Even Lampard’s overall winning percentage gives a good impression when displayed alongside Everton’s form this season, winning just three of 18 games so far (16.7 per cent).

Whether their poor form on the pitch is a direct result of Lampard’s tactics is up for debate, but Everton’s problems became apparent long before the Englishman arrived at Goodison Park last year.

Lampard’s record at Everton is very poor compared to his predecessors

Rafael Benitez’s Everton record was not much better and was a bad appointment

Fans have struggled to understand the club’s long-term vision for several campaigns and have become dissatisfied as a result, becoming far too accustomed to a lack of adequate funding in the transfer market year after year.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri, who took over the Merseyside club in 2016, once willingly splashed out on new Everton stars but has since lost the desire to do so after numerous costly failures.

Everton’s muddled approach to recruitment since 2016 has seen Gylfi Sigurdsson arrive for £45m, Michael Keane and Davy Klaassen for £25m and £24m respectively and Yerry Mina signing for £27m.

Meanwhile, injury-prone midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, out-of-favor Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi and ex-Barcelona star Andre Gomes are all players who have joined the Toffees for a fee worth more than £22 million. And then, of course, Everton lured James Rodriguez with a contract worth reportedly £5.2 million a year.

While there are still some profitable signings, namely Jordan Pickford, Richarlison and Lucas Digne, Everton’s company has been unable to deliver the goods in the long run, and over time Moshiri has simply begrudged digging into the treasury.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri lost the desire to splurge after numerous costly failures

Moshiri’s coup to lure Carlo Ancelotti was on the condition that he get the players he wanted

Ancelotti brought in James Rodriguez (left) and Allan (right) who are no longer at Goodison Park

The constant cutting and switching of managers has not helped the recruitment strategy in any way, with the club favoring different styles of players in each individual management appointment.

It is likely that Moshiri’s coup to lure Ancelotti was on condition that he meet the Italian boss’s early transfer demands, which include the signing of Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

But Everton have turned off the tap since Ancelotti left for Real Madrid. Benitez was only handed a handful of free deals, including future flop Dele Alli, aging striker Salomon Rondon and Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, who was deemed surplus to requirements at Selhurst Park.

Demarai Gray, who also arrived at Goodison Park that summer, continues to play a key role for Everton under Lampard, scoring a late consolation goal against Brighton.

Former director of football Marcel Brands also left the club after an argument with Rafa Benitez

Everton’s confusing and ever-changing recruitment strategy took another violent turn when former director of football Marcel Brands left Merseyside after pointing out “a clear difference in vision and direction” between his plans and the club’s.

Brands returns to PSV after his acrimonious departure and continues to oversee transfer policy at the Portuguese club, who just sold Cody Gakpo to Liverpool for £35 million this month.

Everton fans will no doubt have grown even more frustrated as they saw Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest splash north of £140m in one window this summer, averaging just £52m net spend per season since 2017.

Everton saw Premier League newcomer Forest splash north of £140 million this summer

Lampard had a fruitful start to the Premier League campaign, at one point holding the best defensive record in the league and occupying an uncharted spot in the top half of the league table.

Despite the positive start, supporters’ negativity was quickly restored after Everton’s successive 4-1 and 3-0 defeats to Bournemouth in November – the wheels subsequently came loose and the Toffees have not recovered since.

While Lampard’s record is legitimately questionable, Everton need to look at their transfer policy and their relationship with the fans before suspending the manager.