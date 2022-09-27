Everton forward Toni Duggan reveals she is pregnant

Everton forward Toni Duggan has announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child.

The 31-year-old, who has also played for clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester City and has played 76 caps for the England national team, announced the news on social media earlier in the day.

Everton have confirmed that the attacker will no longer play a role in the 2022/23 season.

Everton’s Toni Duggan announced her pregnancy on her social media accounts this afternoon

Exciting news!

We are so happy to announce that we are having a baby!!

️👶 Wow! It still feels so surreal. We can’t wait to meet you, our little one As my own small team grows, I will still support my others, @EvertonWomen – who have been so supportive pic.twitter.com/xChJaODzJt — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) September 27, 2022

Duggan posted on Twitter: ‘Exciting news! We are so happy to announce that we are having a baby!!

‘Wow! It still feels so surreal. We can’t wait to meet you, our little one.

“As my own small team grows, I will continue to support my other, Everton, who have been so supportive.”

Everton Women tweeted: ‘Toni Duggan has confirmed the happy news that she is pregnant.

Striker Duggan returned to Everton in 2021 after being away from her home side for nine years

Toni will be supported by Everton’s medical staff over the coming months as she continues with light training. However, she will not play in the games for the rest of the 2022/2023 season.’

Everton also posted on their club website: “Toni, who returned to the Blues last summer after starting her career with the Club, will be supported by Everton’s medical staff over the coming months as she continues light training.

“Everyone at Everton sends their heartfelt congratulations on the new addition to the Blues family.”

| Toni Duggan has confirmed the happy news that she is pregnant. Toni will be supported by Everton’s medical staff for the coming months as she continues with light training. However, she will not play in the games for the remainder of the 2022/2023 season. — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) September 27, 2022

Duggan has scored 22 goals in 76 appearances for England but has not played since March 2020

Duggan started her career with Everton and broke through to the first team as a teenager in the 2007/08 season.

She signed for Barcelona after seven years at the club, before moving to Manchester City, followed by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. She returned to Everton in 2021.

She has scored 22 goals for England but has not been seen in international football since 2020.