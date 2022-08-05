Everton: Forgotten star Dele Alli is being lined up to solve Frank Lampard’s striking crisis

Frank Lampard is willing to ask Dele Alli to answer the Everton striker but warned him there is no shortcut back to his top form.

Dele arrived at Everton on Lampard’s first day as manager in January this year, but his performance has been disappointing, with the exception of a superb 45 minutes against Crystal Palace in last season’s penultimate game.

The 26-year-old is one of many Everton players to have questions to answer this season and it is increasingly likely that he will start Saturday’s opening game against Chelsea up front, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin banned for six weeks and Salomon Rondon.

In the two years leading up to the 2018 World Cup, Dele scored 27 Premier League goals for Tottenham, but has only added 14 since his return from Russia.

To push that figure even further, Dele has only scored one goal in the past two seasons. When asked how he would relight the fire in Dele, Lampard said: “I think sometimes it’s support and sometimes hard love.

“We will support them constantly because they are young men. If I heard those numbers (about Dele’s goals) and didn’t know the player, and saw 20 goals, 20 goals, five goals, two goals or whatever, I’d say, ‘We have to find a solution’.

“There has to be something there that can be physical, or it can be mental. So I think it’s important that he has a support mechanism, and not just me, he has to support himself and the people around him.”

Lampard is looking to bolster his squad and Everton remain in talks to sign PSG’s 32-year-old Idrissa Gueye, as they have matched West Ham’s £33m bid for Lille’s Amadou Onana, with the midfielder preferring to move to Merseyside.

However, Everton’s priority remains to attract a striker. They are interested in Chelsea’s Armando Broja, but Lampard will not comment on specific targets.

“If you lose a player like Dominic in the week before the first game, it will probably affect you,” Lampard said.

“I think we’re probably looking at six weeks for the injury. We will have to work around it and other players will have to do the work.”

Calvert-Lewin’s injury puts an end to his hopes of forcing his way into England’s World Cup squad.